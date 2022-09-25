Patriots-Ravens: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger out for first New England home game of season

Make sure you keep it here all day long for the latest updates. We’ll have pregame analysis — including betting news, weather updates, and the latest from Gillette Stadium — as well as in-game news, and postgame quotes.

Today, we have the Patriots (1-1) and Ravens (1-1) in New England’s home opener, the latest chapter in one of the most underrated rivalries in recent NFL history.

CUE THE BAND.

Click here to refresh | Sign up for Point After, our Patriots newsletter | Read more Patriots stories

Will weather be a factor at Gillette? — 12:08 p.m.

There could be a mix, weather-wise, today in Foxborough. Our friends at weather.com say it’ll be mostly cloudy this afternoon, with a 15 percent chance of showers from 1-3, with that increasing to 44 percent around 4 p.m. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s, but there’s a chance this could be New England’s first weather game of the season, at least by the time the second half rolls around.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Of course, that was the case the last time these two teams played in Foxborough. We’ll see how they handle it if it does start to rain.

Advertisement

A closer look at today’s referee — 11:53 a.m.

Bill Vinovich is the referee for today’s game. This will mark his first Patriots game of the season, and his fifth New England game since the start of the 2019 season. He’s a familiar face for Patriots fans, as he’s worked many big contests involving New England, including Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks.

In addition, he worked two of the most high-profile Patriots’ contests of the 2021 season; the December win over the Bills in Buffalo, and the loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs at Gillette in October.

Survey says ... — 11:45 a.m.

Cast your vote:

Inactives — 11:33 a.m.

Patriots: WR Jakobi Meyers, FS Kyle Dugger, DT Sam Roberts, LB Raekwon McMillan, QB Bailey Zappe, CB Shaun Wade

Advertisement

Ravens: WR James Proche III, RB Kenyan Drake, CB Daryl Worley, OT Ronnie Stanley, DE Brent Urban

Patriots inactives analysis:

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers: A left knee issue that saw him miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday (and limited him on Friday) means he’s on the shelf for this one against the Ravens. While there’s not a lot of positional redundancy there, it’s reasonable to assume this could open the door for Kendrick Bourne to get more reps today.

Safety Kyle Dugger: A big loss for the New England secondary. The hard-hitting safety sustained a knee injury last week, and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. While he might not see a ton of time, this gives youngster Joshuah Bledsoe an opportunity at the back end of the safety depth chart — he’ll be active for the first time in his NFL career this afternoon.

Defensive tackle Sam Roberts: Another healthy scratch for the youngster — his third straight inactive to start the season.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan: A thumb injury left him as a DNP for Friday’s practice; between that and the ascension of Harvey Langi from the practice squad on Saturday, the move is not wholly unexpected. Langi could be in line for extended work today against Baltimore.

Cornerback Shaun Wade: A healthy scratch, the former Raven won’t get a chance to face his old team this afternoon. This may say more about the health of Jalen Mills (who was on the injury report with a hamstring but is good to go) than serve as an overall statement on Wade and his spot on the depth chart.

Advertisement

Quarterback Bailey Zappe: Third consecutive healthy scratch for the rookie quarterback. Given the state of the New England depth chart, I’d expect a lot more between now and the end of the year.

Among the notables who are good to go today include youngsters Joshuah Bledsoe (safety) and Chasen Hines (offensive line), both of whom will be active for the first time in their NFL careers. In addition, rookie defensive back and returner Marcus Jones is active today after taking an inactive last week. Bottom line? It could shape up as a good day for the 2022 rookie class to prove its worth.

Report: Patriots’ Meyers won’t play — 11:10 a.m.

Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers is not expected to play today against the Ravens, according to multiple reports. Meyers, who has been dealing with a left knee injury, has been Mac Jones’ favored target through the first two games of the 2022 season with 19 targets.

While Meyers’ versatility allows him to play multiple spots for New England, his absence could pave the way for more opportunity for Kendrick Bourne. Bourne has seen limited action the first two weeks of the season, posting three catches for 57 yards.

By the numbers — 11:05 a.m.

A few numbers to look for this week:

• Since 2002, the Patriots have had one of the best opening day marks in the league, winning 17 of their 20 home openers at Gillette since the venue opened. If they beat Baltimore on Sunday, New England would move to 18-3 in home openers in that stretch, tying Denver and Seattle (both at 18-3) for the best mark.

Advertisement

• With one more sack, Matthew Judon will hit the 50-sack mark for his career. If he reaches the milestone, he’ll be the ninth active linebacker to reach the mark. In addition, if he can get to Lamar Jackson for a sack this week, he’d become just the second player in franchise history to start a season with at least one sack in each of his first three games. (Andre Tippett did it in 1986.)

• With one more field goal inside 50 yards, Nick Folk would set an NFL record of 57 consecutive successful field-goal attempts from inside 50 yards, breaking the mark set by Tennessee’s Ryan Succop (2014-17).

• If Nelson Agholor hits the 100-yard mark for receiving yards, it’ll mark the first back-to-back 100-yard receiving games of his career.

• Quarterback Mac Jones needs 11 passing yards to move past Hugh Millen and into seventh place all-time on the Patriots’ passing list.

• Defensive back Devin McCourty is tied with Marcus Peters of Baltimore for the most interceptions among active players with 31. In addition, McCourty is ninth in team history in regular-season games played (190), and will move into a tie for eighth place with Raymond Clayborn (191) this week against Baltimore.

Advertisement

Pregame reading list — 11:00 a.m.

Best way to get started today? Your pregame reading list:

• Nicole Yang: Ravens expect J.K. Dobbins to be in the backfield again

• Chad Finn: Patriots-Ravens rivalry may be a bit lopsided, but it is indeed a rivalry

• Jim McBride: How big of a challenge will Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson be for the Patriots on Sunday?

• Nicole Yang: Kendrick Bourne sees more time, but plenty of depth chart left to climb

• Christopher L. Gasper: As these Patriots look to play winning football, it’s all about the buy-in

• Jim McBride: How rookie Cole Strange helped the Patriots control the line of scrimmage in Sunday’s win over the Steelers

• Hayden Bird: Bill Belichick discusses the Patriots coaching staff, Robert Kraft, and facing the Ravens in Week 3

• Chad Finn: Let’s take a look at what has worked and what hasn’t for the Patriots so far this season

• Nicole Yang: Big love shown to Vince Wilfork upon his induction into Patriots Hall of Fame

• Ben Volin: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are winning, but look miserable and dysfunctional in the process





Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.