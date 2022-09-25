Quarterback Lamar Jackson breaks new ground — again — in leading the Ravens over the Patriots

In Sunday’s 37-26 win over the Patriots, Jackson proved himself right — again.

He swore that he just wanted to get a little “sturdier,” and that the extra bulk wouldn’t sap him of his superhuman speed.

FOXBOROUGH — Lamar Jackson was adamant in June that adding 25 points of muscle this offseason wouldn’t slow him down.

“I told you guys plenty of times I was going to be good,” Jackson said. “And I feel like I’m showing it.”

Sunday’s win was the perfect example of Jackson’s evolution as a quarterback in his five NFL seasons.

He’s still the fastest guy on the field, yet the game has slowed down for him.

Advertisement

Jackson led the Ravens with 107 rushing yards. He threw for 218 yards. And he finished with five total touchdowns — four in the air and one on the ground.

Jackson is the most dynamic dual-threat the NFL has ever seen. Sunday, Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least three touchdowns and rush for 100 yards in consecutive weeks.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Last week Jackson did it in a devastating loss to the Dolphins, in which the Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter. This week, Jackson bounced back and made sure the Ravens closed out their win over the Patriots.

“I just want to win,” Jackson said. “And by doing that, I just got to do what I do — play Lamar football.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh raved not only about Jackson’s play, but also his maturity. Jackson is only 25, but the Ravens believe he is ready to lead them to where they want to go.

“His process as a quarterback in terms of preparation has taken another step,” Harbaugh said. “In terms of finding his rhythm during the week, what he’s looking at, how he studies defenses, how he breaks defenses down. It’s not a ‘lightbulb’ thing, it’s an evolution of studying the game that you see quarterbacks go through.”

Advertisement

Jackson said that five years into his career, he knows what it takes to be ready each week. He is now 39-13 in the regular season for a .750 winning percentage.

“I’m just maturing,” Jackson said. “Just knowing the game of football, just basically inside out. You’ve just got to stay locked in. That’s probably the thing, just being locked in no matter what’s going on during the game.”

Jackson’s 107 rushing yards Sunday were the most by a quarterback against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era. The previous record was 93 yards by Tim Tebow in 2011, and 81 yards by Mitchell Trubisky in 2018.

Harbaugh said the Patriots actually challenged Jackson to run the ball by playing a lot of man-to-man defense. The Patriots played primarily zone defense in the first two games, and entered Sunday’s game ranked No. 4 in the NFL in run defense (78 yards per game) and fifth in average yards per carry (3.5 yards).

Jackson, who entered the game with an elbow injury that limited him in practice all week, gladly accepted the challenge. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry, and the Ravens rushed for 188 yards, averaging 7.2.

“I think they were going to force Lamar to run a little bit, and say, ‘OK, is he really willing to do that?’ ” Harbaugh said. “Because they took away the sweep lanes, they were playing tough against the running back. They were saying, ‘Go Lamar, see how much you’ll do it, a little bit. I mean, they played good defense against him, but Lamar, he’s a tough guy.”

Advertisement

It was Jackson’s 14th career game with 100 rushing yards. The Ravens are 12-2 in those games.

It was also Jackson’s sixth career game with four or more passing touchdowns. The Ravens are 6-0.

The Ravens thrive when Jackson is at his play-making best.

“He’s kind of determined to play his way, but his way, it’s winning football, man,” Harbaugh said. “It’s fundamentally sound quarterback play. He’s running the show out there. He’s making the checks, he’s managing the clock, and he’s making plays sometimes when the play doesn’t make itself.”

Jackson was sublime against the Patriots. After the Patriots took a 20-14 lead in the third quarter, Jackson led the Ravens on two consecutive touchdown drives to take control of the game.

Jackson threw pinpoint touchdown passes to tight end Mark Andrews and receiver Devin Duvernay despite having defenders draped all over them. He broke off a 38-yard run in the third quarter on a key touchdown drive. He bought time in the pocket and found checkdown receivers all game long. And Jackson finished off the Patriots with a 9-yard touchdown run with three minutes left in the game.

The Ravens hope that a mature, motivated and dynamic Jackson is ready to lead them deep into the playoffs.

Advertisement

“I believe in him, I love him,” Harbaugh said. “The first day we drafted him — the first day we talked about drafting him — it felt like he could be everything he is. We’re not there yet, but we’re on our way.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.