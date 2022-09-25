Red Sox losing 2-0 to Yankees as game enters rain delay following sixth inning

The Red Sox-Yankees contest Sunday evening was delayed following the bottom of the sixth inning. Home plate umpire Chris Conroy met with the grounds crew in between frames before motioning for the Yankees to leave the field.

The Sox were in a 2-0 hole when the rain delay, began. The Sox had just one hit off Nestor Cortes through six, while rookie Brayan Bello allowed just one earned run in his six innings of work. Bello yielded six hits.