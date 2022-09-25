fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox losing 2-0 to Yankees as game enters rain delay following sixth inning

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated September 25, 2022, 10 minutes ago
The grounds crew rolls out the tarp following the sixth inning with the Yankees leading the Red Sox 2-0.Jessie Alcheh/Associated Press

The Red Sox-Yankees contest Sunday evening was delayed following the bottom of the sixth inning. Home plate umpire Chris Conroy met with the grounds crew in between frames before motioning for the Yankees to leave the field.

The Sox were in a 2-0 hole when the rain delay, began. The Sox had just one hit off Nestor Cortes through six, while rookie Brayan Bello allowed just one earned run in his six innings of work. Bello yielded six hits.

Aaron Judge is 1 for 2 with a walk and a double. If the game resumes, he will lead off the bottom of the seventh.

