In a season of ups and downs, Trevor Story still working to return to Red Sox lineup

Story is running out of time to return to the lineup. The Sox have 10 games left after Sunday’s evening matchup with the Yankees. Story, who recently hit the injured list with a left heel contusion, could return for Thursday’s series finale against the Orioles.

NEW YORK — It’s been an up and down year for Trevor Story in his first season with the Red Sox. There have been slumps that led to boos, hot streaks that reassured fans his six-year, $140 million deal was not a bad signing, and stellar play at second, that had him in Gold Glove conversations early on. Then came the injuries that have drawn concerns about his long-term health.

Advertisement

But he’s still going through his progression.

“It’s getting better every single day,” Story said. “Day by day is how we’re viewing it.”

If Story’s season is over, he will have played in just 94 games, a career-low for standard 162-game season. That doesn’t sit well with Story.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“Playing every day is something I take a lot of pride in,” Story said. “That’s something that I’ve hung my hat on over the last six years. It’s been hard. I’m not used to not playing every day and you know, it’s much better on the other side.”

As Story takes an elongated gander at his season, he takes into consideration the expectations that come with playing in Boston. Colorado, where Story spent his first six seasons, can’t compare to the pressure of Boston and the resolve required to thrive here.

After a four-strikeout game in early May against the Angels and Shohei Ohtani, Story heard the boos. He also heard the cheers when he went on a hot streak during the early summer months.

“It’s been different for sure than Colorado,” Story said. “But it’s something I can appreciate, I think, you know, fans are passionate and they just want to win. They want us to represent them well. I think you want people coming to the game that really care and that really are locked in on the game. And that’s certainly what you know Red Sox Nation is all about.”

Advertisement

Eric Hosmer getting close?

Eric Hosmer (back) is moving better. There’s a chance he could be reinstated from the injured list by the end of the week … There’s a possibility that Nate Eovaldi (right shoulder inflammation) could return and piggyback Rich Hill’s Wednesday start against the Orioles. The Triple A Worcester season is over, so the Red Sox are trying to think of creative ways to introduce Eovaldi back into the mix … Garrett Whitlock will undergo arthroscopic hip surgery Monday in New York. Whitlock will return to Boston following the surgery … Connor Seabold was named the WooSox’ Pitcher of the Year. Seabold went 8-2 in 86⅔ innings (19 starts), striking out 89. Catcher Connor Wong was named the WooSox’ MVP. In 81 games, Wong slashed .288/.349/.489 with an .838 OPS and 15 homers.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.