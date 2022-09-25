See what Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots’ turnovers in frustrating defeat to Ravens

The Patriots cut the lead to five with 12:39 left in the fourth quarter, but a series of offensive breakdowns — including a pair of interceptions thrown by Mac Jones and a fumble by Nelson Agholor — doomed New England to defeat in the home opener at Gillette Stadium.

“You’re not going to win turning the ball over in the fourth quarter,” Belichick said. “We have to do a better job than we did on those plays, for sure.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick bottom-lined the reason behind Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Ravens, a contest that saw the Patriots turn the ball over four times in the second half.

“We need to play better, we need to coach better, we need to do better,” Belichick said. “We made too many mistakes today in order to win.”

The Patriots had their bright spots, including DeVante Parker, who ended up with 156 yards receiving. In addition, there was the ground game that rushed for 145 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. It all added up to a 20-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

But the late mistakes ended up being the difference.

“We certainly had our chances today,” Belichick said. “We just weren’t able to take advantage of some of them.”

That mood was echoed by the players who spoke after the game.

“We did a lot of things to hurt ourselves,” said veteran offensive lineman David Andrews. “The old adage you can’t win until you keep from losing. I think this game kind of sums that up.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.