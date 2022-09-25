Titans hang on despite scoreless second half, send Josh McDaniels’s Raiders to 0-3

The Raiders (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2018. A week after blowing a 20-point lead in losing to Arizona in overtime, the Raiders had every chance to get back in this game in the second half as they blanked Tennessee after halftime.

Derrick Henry ran for 85 yards and a touchdown, and added 58 yards more receiving as the Titans (1-2) avoided their worst start since 2009 when they lost the first six games that season.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as the Titans never trailed Sunday in Nashville, holding off the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-22, for their first victory this season.

Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard celebrated his 100th regular-season game by picking off a Derek Carr pass in the end zone with 9:22 left.

Kristian Fulton broke up a pass to Raiders receiver Mack Collins in the end zone with 3:33 left.

Trailing, 24-16, the Raiders converted a fourth-and-15 and a fourth-and-10 to keep their final drive alive. Carr then hit Mack Hollins with a 9-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal from the Titans 9. But Carr’s 2-point conversion pass to tie the game was broken up by linebacker Dylan Cole. Austin Hooper then recovered the onside kick for Tennessee, which knelt down for the win.

Carr was 26 of 44 for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Hollins finished with eight catches for 158 yards, and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams was held to five catches and 36 yards with a TD.

Coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans would get back to their bread and butter on offense. They made sure their two-time NFL rushing champ touched the ball six times on a 12-play drive to open the game. Henry ran four times for 16 yards, including 19 on back-to-back carries. He also had two catches for 26 yards.

The Titans also got the ball to some of their other top players. As a result, they scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions with drives of at least 75 yards for just the third time since 2000 and led, 24-10, at halftime.

It also was the first time the Raiders allowed three straight such TDs since a 44-7 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 11, 2009.

The Raiders tried switching gears in the third quarter, but they had to settle for a second field goal by Daniel Carlson, this a 32-yarder after using up more than eight minutes. Even after safety Duron Harmon picked off the pass and returned it 11 yards to the Titans 31, the Raiders wound up punting.

A holding call on right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor wiped out a 29-yard pass by Carr to Darren Waller. Adams couldn’t get both feet down on a catch, then they were flagged for delay backing them up even more. Carr’s pass to Brandon Bolden was stopped for a 2-yard loss.

Colts 20, Chiefs 17 — Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left to give Indianapolis (1-1-1) a critical comeback victory in its home opener. Ryan was sacked five times and lost two fumbles, but hooked up with Woods for both Indianapolis touchdowns. The latter took a 16-play, 76-yard drive, aided by a personal foul call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones following a third-down sack. Ryan finished 27 of 37 for 222 yards. For Kansas City (2-1), it was a rare September misfire loaded with misfires. Matt Amendola missed an extra point in the first half and a 34-yard field goal with 8:38 remaining. Tommy Townsend also threw an incompletion on a fake field goal early in the fourth. Patrick Mahomes went 20 of 35 for 262 yards, a touchdown, and a game-sealing interception.

Bengals 27, Jets 12 — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes in East Rutherford, N.J., as defending AFC champion Cincinnati (1-2) came out aggressive and steamrolled New York (1-2). Burrow finished 23 of 36 for 275 yards with TD throws to Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd, and Ja’Marr Chase. Joe Flacco, who led the Jets’ 13-point rally last Sunday, was 28 of 52 for 285 yards and two interceptions, and was under pressure all game in what will likely be his final start with the injured Zach Wilson expected to return next week.

Vikings 28, Lions 24 — K.J. Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag an in-stride, 28-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 45 seconds remaining, and Minnesota (2-1) twice rallied from 10 points down to beat visiting Detroit (1-2). Dalvin Cook rushed for 96 yards and a score before leaving with a shoulder injury for the Vikings, who clawed past an extra-aggressive Lions team that went for it six times on fourth down. Jamaal Williams was stuffed on fourth-and-1 from the Vikings 30 on the last; after Minnesota also turned the ball over on downs, a stiffened Vikings defense steered Campbell into calling for a 54-yard field-goal try that Austin Seibert missed with 1:10 left. That gave the Vikings the ball at their 44 to start the winning drive, and Osborn accounted for all 56 yards.

Eagles 24, Commanders 8 — DeVonta Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown in Landover, Md., Carson Wentz flopped in his first game against the team that drafted him, and Philadelphia (3-0) routed Washington (1-2). Smith made acrobatic catches along the sideline and to the edge of the end zone for respective gains of 45 and 44 yards, and hauled in a TD pass on fourth down to end the first half. Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert. Wentz was 25 of 43 for 211 yards with two fumbles — one lost, which set up Goedert’s 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown — and was sacked nine times. Washington had just 50 yards at halftime before a crowd that skewed heavily toward South Philly.

Panthers 22, Saints 14 — Laviska Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown, and Carolina (1-2) snapped its nine-game losing streak. Mayfield threw for 170 yards and Christian McCaffrey ran for 108. Jameis Winston, playing with an injured back, completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for New Orleans (1-2), while rookie Chris Olave had nine catches for 147 yards for a Saints wide receiver corps that lost Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Tre’Quan Smith to injuries in the second half. Carolina’s defense held Winston and the Saints scoreless until the fourth, then intercepted him twice in the last quarter.

Bears 23, Texans 20 — Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos’ game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and Chicago (2-1) beat former coach Lovie Smith despite conservative calls leading the Bears to be booed off the field at halftime. Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago. The Texans (0-2-1) had third-and-1 at their 26 when defensive tackle Angelo Blackson tipped a pass intended for Rex Burkhead. Chicago had Herbert run, then downed the ball twice before Santos nailed a 30-yarder as time expired. The win came despite another tough day for Justin Fields (8 of 17 for 106 yards) and running back David Montgomery exiting in the early going with knee and ankle injuries.