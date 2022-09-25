Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR playoff race in long, tiring, hot, and rainy Texas day

Reddick survived an extended race that had a track-record 17 cautions, a record 36 lead changes, a 56-minute red flag for lightning, and multiple tire issues leading to crashes — including playoff contenders Chase Elliott, the points leader going into the second round, and Christopher Bell.

After none of the contenders won the first three races of the playoffs — a first in any round in this postseason format — the trend continued with the eliminated Reddick leading 53 of the final 54 laps on a long race day that went into the night.

FORT WORTH — Tyler Reddick opened the round of 12 in NASCAR’s playoff with a victory at Texas on Sunday, winning a week after being one of the first four Cup drivers knocked out of title contention.

Advertisement

Joey Logano was the runner-up, finishing 1.19 seconds back. Logano took over the points lead, by 12 over Ross Chastain.

There were 220 of 334 laps completed before the cars were parked on pit road, allowing drivers a chance to get out of the cars on a day with record heat. The temperatures in the upper 90s made for the hottest Cup race ever at the track that opened in 1997.

Elliott, who entered the round of 12 as the points leader, had a fiery finish after contact with the outside wall in Turn 4 when leading just past the halfway mark of the race.

Flames were already visible from under the right side of the No. 9 Chevrolet when he got onto the front stretch, then turned across and came to a stop in the middle of the infield, where Elliott climbed out uninjured as the car was being engulfed by flames. He finished 32nd.

Non-playoff drivers Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. also had tire issues when leading the race at the 1½-mile track.

Advertisement

Bell, the Oklahoma native who considers Texas his home track, couldn’t recover from a second tire issue that led to his race-ending crash after finishing only 136 laps. He was the only driver to finish in the top five in all three races in the first round of this postseason.

Non-playoff driver Justin Haley was third, ahead of contenders Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe.

Cody Ware escaped serious injury after his car made hard contact, going nearly nose-first into the outside wall in Turn 4 before shooting down the track and onto pit road. There was then an even bigger hit when the car slammed hard on the front driver side just past a cutout in the pit wall that goes to the garage.

When the car came to a stop, Ware initially got out and was tended to for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher and put an ambulance. NASCAR said he was taken to the infield care center, where he was treated and released.

Track personnel had to do repairs to the safer barrier that was indented by the contact from Ware.