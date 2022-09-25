With Aaron Judge chasing Yankee history, Brayan Bello keeps his composure in Red Sox loss

“It’s disappointing,” manager Alex Cora said. “We felt we had a good team coming into the season and we just didn’t perform. We were very inconsistent in a lot of aspects of the game and we just got to get better.”

NEW YORK — There were two moments in Sunday evening’s game that could have gotten lost in all of this. The talk of Aaron Judge chasing Roger Maris’s 61 homers. The fans at Yankee Stadium willing their fandom to its peak powers so their superstar could reach his. The rain after the sixth that left Judge lurking on deck and history hanging in the balance.

In between the build-up at Yankee Stadium and the disappointment of a spoiled season, stood a confident but frustrated Brayan Bello in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Yankees, ahead 1-0 after Oswaldo Cabrera tagged Bello for a double in fourth and was driven in by Jose Trevino, were threatening to score more.

Runners were at first and third after Bello yielded an Oswald Peraza leadoff double and a Gleyber Torres two-out walk.

Cabrera was again his nemesis.

With the count 2-and-2, catcher Connor Wong and Bello could not get on the same page. Bello, clearly upset, needed a chat with Wong, who slapped his rookie starter on his rear before returning to home plate. Boos from the crowd of 46,707 broke out following what had been the second mound visit of the inning.

On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Bello tossed a ball inside. Torres swiped second. On the 3-2 pitch, Bello shook his arm out, trying to keep the contest a one-run game.

So he went with a changeup, fooling Cabrera, who whiffed at strike three.

The rain started to pick up in the sixth. Bello was still in the game, having tossed 78 pitches through five. With two outs and Aaron Hicks on first, Marwin Gonzalez skyed a fly ball to Rob Refsnyder in right field. Refsnyder was under it, but the ball skipped off his glove. Bello screamed, appearing to bellow “No!” before placing his glove over his face and backing up home.

Hicks scored easily.

But Bello responded. He struck out the next hitter, Peraza, on three pitches — sinker, sinker, slider, all of them called — to end the frame.

Bello can be a whistling kettle but the scalding water that exists within him never quite spills over — at least now.

“I do believe he’s done a better job now of controlling the emotions compared to early in the season,” Cora said. “And that’s part of the learning process. He’s grown up to become a really good one. There’s a lot of people that have helped him to be in this spot and that was fun to watch. He was ready early, too, and he went out there and he attacked.”

At just 23 years old, he’s able to harness that emotion in times of duress, find his center again, and pitch.

“I have the will to win every at-bat and to try to improve every pitch,” Bello said. “That’s one of the things that kept me locked in. And that’s one of the things that during the past few starts, I tried to really improve.”

Before the contest, Cora was asked if there was anything he talked about to Bello. It was his first time pitching at Yankee Stadium, a nationally televised Sunday night game, Judge chasing Maris.

Cora shrugged it off.

“He’s a calm kid,” Cora said. “He knows how to attack hitters. I’m actually looking forward to this because I think it’s the first of many starts he’s going to make in this building.”

The first one undoubtedly is a good one for Bello to build on.

Bello yielded a leadoff double to Judge in the first inning, but Judge was left stranded after Bello induced two ground outs wrapped around a fly out. Bello walked Judge in the third with one out, putting runners on first and second but retired the next two batters on a pop out and a ground out. Judge flied out in the fifth.

Judge ended this series 2 for 11 with five walks, still sitting on 60 homers.

“I know that was a big moment for [Judge],” Bello said regarding facing the Yankee slugger. “But I was not trying to pay much attention to that.”

Bello, meanwhile, continues to make an impression for the Sox, offering not only a glimpse into the future, but the affirmation of the present. He can pitch. The numbers this month back it up with Bello posting a 1.65 ERA across 27⅓ innings (five starts).”

The Sox finished this series 5 for 34 with runners in scoring position, and 6 for 47 on this 1-5 road trip. Their five-game losing streak matches their longest of what has been a long season. They finished 6-13 against New York, 2-8 at Yankee Stadium. It was fitting that Sunday night’s matchup ended because of rain.

It’s been a gloomy season. But not if you’re Bello.

“I think we’re just seeing the beginning of what I can do in the future,” he said.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.