Italy on course for far-right government after vote, according to projections

Exit polls, though notoriously shaky in Italy, appeared to reaffirm the notion of a solid right-wing victory, mostly thanks to the fact that the right is unified as a bloc and the left divided its votes among unallied parties.

The vote has been widely forecast to deliver victory to a coalition that includes two far-right forces, including the Fratelli d’Italia party of Giorgia Meloni, a once-marginal figure who vows to defend “traditional” social values, close off pathways to undocumented immigrants, and push back against the “obscure bureaucrats” of Brussels.

ROME — Italy seemed poised on Sunday for a norm-breaking election that would give the country its first-ever female prime minister — and its farthest-right government since the fall of Mussolini.

Advertisement

While the rise of Meloni and the far right could ultimately turn into an epochal event in European politics, pushing Italy into an illiberal bloc with Poland and Hungary, it’s difficult for leaders to hold on to power in Rome, where zigzags are the norm, and the typical government lasts no more than 400 days. Meloni would face immediate tests at home and in Europe, given fatigue over soaring energy prices and divisions within her own coalition on Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

Voting ended at 11 p.m. local time with low turnout. Projections based on partial electoral results are expected to come early Monday. The vote Sunday only fills the seats of parliament; the prime minister will be chosen later, indirectly. But if Fratelli d’Italia indeed emerges with the most votes of any party in the fragmented system, it will give Meloni, a 45-year-old Roman who quotes pop songs and delights in bashing the “woke” left, the best shot at receiving the mandate from Italy’s president to form a government.

Skepticism about politics runs deep in a nation that has cycled through 11 governments in 20 years. Over that time, household wealth has scarcely improved. And mountainous national debt means any government, with missteps that scare investors, could edge toward a financial crisis. That would make for high stakes as Meloni began the job, as officials in other capitals watched to gauge her taste for disruption.

Advertisement

In her decade as leader of Fratelli d’Italia — Brothers of Italy — she has espoused some extreme positions. She’s advocated for the dissolution of the euro zone. She’s warned, conspiratorially, that unnamed forces are guiding immigrants en masse to Italy in the name of “ethnic substitution.”

But she has clearly tacked toward the center on some issues as her party widened its support. She says Italy belongs in Europe but will fight for its interests. She promises to maintain Italy’s Atlantic alliances and says the country won’t take an authoritarian turn. In an interview with The Washington Post this month, she also pledged financial stability, and said “people abroad” would see her government’s seriousness “once we’ll present our first budget law.”

Her party’s rise is the culmination of a decadeslong process of image rehabilitation, and moderation, of a political wing, started by Mussolini loyalists soon after World War II. Fratelli d’Italia is a descendant of an earlier, more extreme post-fascist party. Meloni has said that the Italian right long ago handed fascism “to history,” but her opponents say that her party still includes some fascist sympathizers.

Italy’s right-wing parties, in banding together, have given themselves an overwhelming electoral advantage over the fragmented left, which failed, amid infighting, to create a comparable coalition. The exit polls showed the right-wing coalition secured somewhere between 41 and 45 percent of the overall vote, with Fratelli d’Italia receiving support from around one-quarter of all voters. Given Italy’s complex system for filling seats — a mix of proportional and first-past-the-post calculations — that would be enough to give the right a solid majority in both houses.

Advertisement

To visit polling stations across Rome on Sunday is to be reminded why Italy is so hard for anybody to lead. Italian voters, rather than cleaved neatly between left and right, are instead cut into countless little slices, each with their own narratives about the ills of the country. Ballots on Sunday had more than a dozen party logos on them, and even so, many voters said they weren’t particularly enthused about any of the options.

On the campaign trail, the leader of Italy’s left-center party, Enrico Letta, argued that if Italians hand power to the right, they would be doing a favor for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has tried increasingly to sow strife in Europe, primarily by withholding energy exports, as his invasion of Ukraine has faltered.

Though Meloni has consistently backed Ukraine, other figures in her coalition have shown affection for Putin. Matteo Salvini has worn a shirt with Putin’s face on it and, in 2017, signed a cooperation deal with the ruling United Russia party; he recently questioned the effectiveness of sanctions. Silvio Berlusconi once gifted Putin a duvet cover of the two men shaking hands, and days ago he suggested, falsely, that Putin was merely responding to the popular will of his people when he invaded, and intended to replace the Zelensky government with “decent people.”

Advertisement

There are reasons, beyond Russia, that Europe is on edge about the outcome.

Within Meloni’s party, there’s a deeply held sentiment that European integration should be limited, and that nations should be able to define themselves rather than taking directives from Brussels. That could in theory spark Italy to play a more obstructionist role on key issues such as migration or foreign affairs.

Any differences would be jarring because, for the last year-and-a-half, Italy has been led by Mario Draghi, a former central banker who helped save the euro zone from crisis a decade ago and has a sterling reputation in Brussels.

“It will be the first time that one of the big EU countries is under the mold of somebody who is not pro-Europe,” Letta told The Post.

Meloni would face natural constraints in Europe, given that many of the wealthy right-wing business interests in Italy prefer a stable relationship with Brussels. But she and her allies would have leeway on the issue of immigration. When Italy was led in 2018 and 2019 by a populist coalition that included Matteo Salvini's League, the country routinely denied landing permission to boats that rescued undocumented immigrants from sinking dinghies in the Mediterranean.

Advertisement

For voters, though, immigration has receded as a hot-button topic, given the general decline in attempted crossings since a record wave seven years ago. Some of that decline is owed to controversial work, carried out by Italian governments on the left and right, to equip Libya's coast guard with the resources to halt would-be immigrants before they get very far toward Europe.