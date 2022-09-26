This week’s TV: ‘SNL’ cast shrinks, Jan. 6 hearings resume, and a new ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Eight of last year’s performers — Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari — are not returning. And show creator Lorne Michaels has brought on four newbies. In an interview with the New York Times, Michaels said, “This is a year of reinvention. And change is exhilarating.” Michaels also confirmed that the “Weekend Update” segment will continue to be anchored by Michael Che and Colin Jost.

“Saturday Night Live” returns for its 48th season this coming Saturday with some significant cast changes. Most notably, the overly large number of players — last season, there were 21, up from the early days when there were usually fewer than 10 — will drop, leaving a little more room for each one to show some chops.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Amid big changes in the "Saturday Night Live" cast this season, Colin Jost (left) and Michael Che will return to co-anchor "Weekend Update." Will Heath/NBC

This week, Miles Teller will host, with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Brendan Gleeson will host the second episode, on Oct. 8, with musical guest Willow. And Megan Thee Stallion will host and be the musical guest on the third episode Oct. 15.

Advertisement

Michaels — whose voice is in my head, after hearing Dana Carvey impersonate him repeatedly on his podcast with David Spade — also talked to the Times about the upcoming 50th anniversary. “The 50th will be a big event,” he said. “We’ll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing.”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. There’s another hearing on the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol this week, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. US Representative and panel member Pete Aguilar told NPR that the hearing will cover new evidence, including some relating to former vice president Mike Pence: “There’s new information that we’ve received since our hearings that is helpful to our investigation and we look forward to sharing what’s appropriate. We still feel . . . it would make the most sense for the former vice president to come speak with us and we’re still hopeful that that can happen. But we feel there’s information still worth sharing and we plan to do that.”

Advertisement

2. AMC acquired rights to 18 Anne Rice books, and the 1976 novel “Interview with the Vampire,” about the undead in New Orleans, is the network’s first adaptation. (Here’s the trailer.) Jacob Anderson, best known as Grey Worm in “Game of Thrones,” stars as the tormented Louis de Pointe du Lac, and Sam Reid is the defiant Lestat de Lioncourt. Created by Rolin Jones, who co-created HBO’s “Perry Mason” reboot, the show promises to give us immortal creatures suffering sexily and homoerotically in candlelit mansions. It premieres Sunday on AMC+ and on AMC at 10:06 p.m.

3. On Tuesday, Paramount+ is premiering a four-part docuseries about the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, where 58 people were killed and more than 800 injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire from a hotel room before taking his own life. Called “11 Minutes” and timed for the shooting’s fifth anniversary on Oct. 1, it will include emotional interviews with survivors and an in-depth interview with country music star Jason Aldean, who was performing when the nightmare started. (Here’s the potent trailer.)

Advertisement

4. A mother-and-son law firm — that’s the bland pitch for the painfully titled legal procedural “So Help Me Todd.” But: Marcia Gay Harden is the mother, and that’s enough to get me in the door. Skylar Astin is the scrappy, scruffy son she may need to whip into shape. It premieres on CBS on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Emayatzy Corinealdi (left) and Angela Grovey in Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt." Ser Baffo/HULU

5. Another new legal drama arrives this week, Tuesday on Hulu. Called “Reasonable Doubt,” it stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as a Los Angeles defense attorney with questionable ethics. Kerry Washington directs the opener and serves as a producer on the series, which also stars Michael Ealy, Tim Jo, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Angela Grovey, and Aderinsola Olabode.

6. “Nothing Compares” is a documentary about Sinead O’Connor, who broke through in the late 1980s with her amazing whisper-to-a-scream voice. Fame had its way with her, particularly as she brought her activism and her hatred of the Catholic Church’s abuses in Ireland to an international stage. Directed by Belfast native Kathryn Ferguson, and including recent interviews with O’Connor, the film also looks into her difficult childhood. It runs Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

7. Amanda Warren stars in CBS’s “East New York” as the newly promoted boss of the NYPD’s 74th Precinct, in a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn. Premiering Sunday at 9 p.m., the show finds her trying to rally her team, which includes characters played by Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

Advertisement

CHANNEL SURFING

“Entergalactic” Kid Cudi co-created and stars in this animated series as an artist in New York. Netflix, Friday

“Hostages” A four-part documentary about the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. HBO Max, Wednesday, and HBO, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“The Rookie: Feds” A spinoff, starring Niecy Nash. ABC, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Reboot” An affectionate satire of Hollywood that’s also a workplace comedy. Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” A powerful three-part documentary from Ken Burns and his team. GBH 2

“The Patient” Steve Carell as a therapist kidnapped by a serial killer. Hulu

“Bad Sisters” A winning Irish comedy/whodunit from Sharon Horgan. Apple TV+

“The Serpent Queen” Samantha Morton is outstanding as Catherine de Medici. Starz

“Wedding Season” An entertaining rom-com whodunit comedy. Hulu

“House of the Dragon” A worthy heir to the throne. HBO and HBO Max

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Here’s hoping it improves. Amazon





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.