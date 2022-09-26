The US government is challenging a big airline alliance, with Boston at the center of the case

This antitrust argument will be put to the test starting on Tuesday in federal court in Boston, when US District Judge Leo Sorokin oversees a trial to resolve the dispute between the two airlines and the government.

The US Department of Justice didn’t see it that way. The DOJ promptly sued to undo the alliance, saying it has the potential to raise costs for flyers while limiting competition. The feds were joined by several state attorneys general, including Maura Healey, representing Massachusetts.

When JetBlue and American Airlines announced their Northeast Alliance in mid-2020, they portrayed it as a way to improve options and prices for Boston and New York travelers.

While the alliance involves Logan Airport in Boston and the three biggest airports in New York and New Jersey, the court battle could have much broader consequences for the airline industry, particularly because JetBlue has since lined up a separate agreement to buy Spirit Airlines. That acquisition, which still needs the approval of Spirit shareholders, will likely face higher antitrust hurdles as long as JetBlue maintains its Boston-New York alliance with AA.

The fact that the alliance was created during a particularly turbulent time — the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic — could further complicate Sorokin’s analysis, because many pre-COVID expansion plans were delayed or dropped amid a broad industry retrenchment in 2020.

Lawyers for both sides spelled out their trial arguments in briefs filed in court earlier this month. Perhaps the biggest question Sorokin will need to answer: whether this alliance, which has been in place now for about 18 months, should essentially be treated as a merger. Government lawyers say the alliance functions like a merger by eliminating competition between AA and JetBlue on direct flights in and out of Boston and New York, significantly increasing their combined market power in the two markets.

American Airlines jets prepare for departure last year Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston.

JetBlue and AA dispute this theory. They note that, while they cross-sell tickets in the two markets and share revenue, schedules, gates, and frequent flyer points, they do not share profits, and each airline maintains control over its brand, product offerings and prices. They argue they did this deal to help each other compete with two other major carriers, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, in these two important markets. The alliance, their lawyers say, creates a “true third network competitor” to Delta and United in the Northeast. It’s telling, they added, that the government has no plans to call any customers — who would be purportedly harmed by the alliance — as a witness.

The briefs provide a good glimpse of Logan Airport’s importance to both airlines. After arriving in Boston in 2004 as a low-cost disruptor to the legacy airlines, JetBlue gradually became the market leader at Logan in 2010. More recently, Delta has challenged JetBlue’s supremacy here, essentially doubling its Boston flights since 2015, with American also maintaining a strong presence.

The Justice Department argues that the competition between American and JetBlue was poised to intensify in Boston before the alliance was created. One American executive is quoted saying “we’re going to fight like hell in [Boston] if I have anything to do with it.”

To win customers back in Boston, the government lawyers say, AA had initially planned to increase its Boston departures, much as Delta had. But instead of fiercely going after JetBlue in Boston, the government lawyers note, AA decided to team up with JetBlue instead, turning a rivalry into a business partnership.

Advertisement

