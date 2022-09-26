Mayor Wu eyes overhaul of key city zoning board

Almost every major real-estate development project in the city runs afoul of Boston’s decades-old zoning code in one way or another, and thus requires a zoning variance. That gives the Zoning Board enormous sway over what gets built, particularly when it comes smaller and mid-sized projects that don’t fall under the purview of the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

“The appointees live across the City and represent the diversity of Boston, including members who are multilingual, renters in income-restricted housing, homeowners, building trades members, first generation immigrants, and multigenerational Bostonians,” the city said in a release Monday.

In a move that could reshape development in neighborhoods across Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday proposed replacing nearly every member of the city’s influential Zoning Board of Appeals, nominating a slate of community developers, neighborhood organizers and construction union representatives to the 14-member board.

Advertisement

The ZBA has long come under fire for a lack of transparency, and three years ago was embroiled in a bribery scandal that sent a city official to federal prison and led to a ZBA member’s resignation. As a city councilor, Wu was a frequent critic of the board, and during her mayoral campaign, Wu said ethical reforms issued by previous Mayor Martin J. Walsh did not go far enough to restore public trust.

“This outstanding slate of community members will play a key role in Boston’s growth as we work to build more housing and address the regional affordability crisis, support equitable and resilient neighborhoods, and shift to planning-led development,” Wu said in a statement on Monday.

Wu is proposing to keep three current ZBA members — Hansy Better Barraza, Sherry Dong, and Jeanne Pinado — and replace 10 others. Kerry Walsh Logue, a representative of the Building Trades Employers’ Association from South Boston, has a term limit that expires in November. Logue is the only ZBA member with an active term; the remaining 11 members — all appointed by Walsh or his predecessor Thomas M. Menino — have “holdover” status and have been operating under expired term limits.

Advertisement

The appointees — which would need to be approved by the Boston City Council — include at-large mayoral nominees and representatives from neighborhood organizations, as well as nominees from building trade groups and other real estate industry organizations, as is established under state law. The positions are a mix of primary and alternate seats on the board. They are:

At-Large:

Giovanni Valencia, West Roxbury (primary seat)

Alaa Mukahaal, Mission Hill (alternate seat)

Neighborhood Organization Seats:

Norm Stembridge, Roxbury (primary seat)

Shavel’le Olivier, Mattapan (alternate seat)

Sherry Dong, Dorchester (primary seat)

David Aiken, East Boston (alternate seat)

Greater Boston Real Estate Board:

Jeanne Pinado, Jamaica Plain (primary seat)

Katie Whewell, West End (alternate seat)

Boston Society of Architecture:

Hansy Better Barraza, Roslindale (primary seat)

Thea Massouh, Brighton (alternate seat)

Building Trades Employers Association:

Raheem Shepard, Hyde Park (primary seat)

Building Trades Council:

Alan Langham, Dorchester (primary seat)

Dave Collins, Roslindale (alternate seat)

The ZBA is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.