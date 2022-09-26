New Boston Fed chief says a painful recession can still be avoided

“There is apprehension about the possibility of a significant downturn,” Collins said in remarks prepared for an event sponsored by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “I do believe the goal of a more modest slowdown, while challenging, is achievable.”

On Monday, in her first public speech since taking over as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in July, Susan M. Collins said the central bank’s aggressive interest rate increases would lead to “slower employment growth and a somewhat higher unemployment rate.”

Boston’s top Federal Reserve official said it’s still possible to tame inflation without causing a deep recession.

Collins struck a slightly more optimistic tone than Fed chair Jerome Powell did last Wednesday after central bank officials approved their third straight supersize rate increase, and indicated additional hikes would come later this year. Powell said the Fed would do whatever is necessary to achieve “price stability” — that is, bring down inflation to its 2 percent goal.

“We have always understood that restoring price stability while achieving . . . a soft landing would be very challenging and we don’t know, no one knows, whether this process will lead to a recession or if so, how significant that recession would be,” Powell said.

The Fed has raised its benchmark rate this year at the fastest pace since the early 1980s with the aim of bringing demand for goods, services, and workers back in line with supply. Inflation is running anywhere from two to three times the Fed’s target, depending on which measure of consumer prices is used.

New economic projections released by Fed policy makers last week were far gloomier than their June outlook. They forecast a bigger rise in the jobless rate, and barely any economic growth this year.

Collins is a voting member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year, and she backed the rate increases approved in July and earlier this month. In her address, she cited several reasons why a painful recession might be avoided.

Household and business finances are healthier than they were in previous periods when the Fed was raising rates, she said, so spending might not fall as dramatically. Employers are struggling to find workers, not looking to jettison them, which could limit increases in unemployment.

However, Collins also pointed to risks facing the economy.

“A significant economic or geopolitical event could push our economy into a recession as policy tightens further,” she said. “Moreover, calibrating policy in these circumstances will be complicated by the fact that some effects of monetary policy work with a lag.”

Collins is a Harvard- and MIT-trained economist, and is the first woman of color selected to lead one of the 12 regional Fed branches since the central bank system was created in 1914.

She joined the Boston Fed from the University of Michigan, where she had been provost and executive vice president for academic affairs since 2020. She arrived at the university in 2007 and served for a decade as dean of its Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy before returning to teaching.

The Fed has been criticized by some progressives for being too quick to sacrifice jobs in its fight against inflation. But Collins argued, like Powell has repeatedly, that getting prices under control is imperative.

“Price stability sets the foundation for sustainable maximum employment,” she said.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.