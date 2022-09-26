fb-pixel Skip to main content
RHODE MAP

The big-kid jobs in state government might be getting more 💰

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated September 26, 2022, 45 minutes ago
The Rhode Island State House.Carlos R. Muñoz

Welcome to Rhode Island’s favorite parlour game: Complaining about the salaries of government employees whose jobs we’re not qualified to do.

The state Department of Administration is holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. on a proposal to increase the annual pay for 13 state agency leaders, including the superintendent of the State Police and the director of the Department of Health.

It’s difficult timing for Governor Dan McKee, who faced criticism from his Republican challenger, Ashley Kalus, when The Providence Journal first reported the proposed raises last week. But if the next governor wants to attract top talent to some of these jobs, the bump in pay is likely necessary to compete with other states – especially when some of these roles haven’t seen pay increases in seven years.

Here’s a closer look at each proposed raise for these department heads:

Department of Administration

Current base rate: $155,000

Proposed base rate: $185,000

Last salary change: Aug. 3, 2017

Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals

Current base rate: $135,000

Proposed base rate: $180,000

Last salary change: Aug. 23, 2015

Department of Business Regulation

Current base rate: $135,000

Proposed base rate: $165,000

Last salary change: Aug. 23, 2015

Department of Corrections

Current base rate: $135,000

Proposed base rate: $190,000

Last salary change: May 3, 2018

Department of Children, Youth, and Families

Current base rate: $135,000

Proposed base rate: $190,000

Last salary change: May 23, 2021

Department of Environmental Management

Current base rate: $135,000

Proposed base rate: $165,000

Last salary change: Aug. 23, 2015

Executive Office of Health and Human Services

Current base rate: $155,000

Proposed base rate: $190,000

Last salary change: Aug. 3, 2017

Department of Health

Current base rate: $140,000

Proposed base rate: $200,000

Last salary change: April 4, 2019

Department of Human Services

Current base rate: $135,000

Proposed base rate: $160,000

Last salary change: Aug. 23, 2015

Department of Labor and Training

Current base rate: $155,000

Proposed base rate: $170,000

Last salary change: April 14, 2019

Department of Public Safety (including the State Police)

Current base rate: $155,000

Proposed base rate: $195,000

Last salary change: April 14, 2019

Department of Revenue

Current base rate: $135,000

Proposed base rate: $180,000

Last salary change: May 23, 2021

Department of Transportation

Current base rate: $155,000

Proposed base rate: $190,000

Last salary change: Aug. 3, 2017

The proposed salary changes will be referred to the General Assembly, and will take effect 30 days after the referral unless lawmakers formally object.

If you want to call in to say you’d have managed the pandemic for $75,000 and a state-owned Ford, you can join the Zoom here.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

