The big-kid jobs in state government might be getting more 💰

Welcome to Rhode Island’s favorite parlour game: Complaining about the salaries of government employees whose jobs we’re not qualified to do.

The state Department of Administration is holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. on a proposal to increase the annual pay for 13 state agency leaders, including the superintendent of the State Police and the director of the Department of Health.

It’s difficult timing for Governor Dan McKee, who faced criticism from his Republican challenger, Ashley Kalus, when The Providence Journal first reported the proposed raises last week. But if the next governor wants to attract top talent to some of these jobs, the bump in pay is likely necessary to compete with other states – especially when some of these roles haven’t seen pay increases in seven years.