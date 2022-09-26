The big-kid jobs in state government might be getting more 💰

Welcome to Rhode Island’s favorite parlour game: Complaining about the salaries of government employees whose jobs we’re not qualified to do.
The state Department of Administration is holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. on a proposal to increase the annual pay for 13 state agency leaders, including the superintendent of the State Police and the director of the Department of Health.
It’s difficult timing for Governor Dan McKee, who faced criticism from his Republican challenger, Ashley Kalus, when The Providence Journal first reported the proposed raises last week. But if the next governor wants to attract top talent to some of these jobs, the bump in pay is likely necessary to compete with other states – especially when some of these roles haven’t seen pay increases in seven years.
Here’s a closer look at each proposed raise for these department heads:
Department of Administration
Current base rate: $155,000
Proposed base rate: $185,000
Last salary change: Aug. 3, 2017
Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals
Current base rate: $135,000
Proposed base rate: $180,000
Last salary change: Aug. 23, 2015
Department of Business Regulation
Current base rate: $135,000
Proposed base rate: $165,000
Last salary change: Aug. 23, 2015
Department of Corrections
Current base rate: $135,000
Proposed base rate: $190,000
Last salary change: May 3, 2018
Department of Children, Youth, and Families
Current base rate: $135,000
Proposed base rate: $190,000
Last salary change: May 23, 2021
Department of Environmental Management
Current base rate: $135,000
Proposed base rate: $165,000
Last salary change: Aug. 23, 2015
Executive Office of Health and Human Services
Current base rate: $155,000
Proposed base rate: $190,000
Last salary change: Aug. 3, 2017
Department of Health
Current base rate: $140,000
Proposed base rate: $200,000
Last salary change: April 4, 2019
Department of Human Services
Current base rate: $135,000
Proposed base rate: $160,000
Last salary change: Aug. 23, 2015
Department of Labor and Training
Current base rate: $155,000
Proposed base rate: $170,000
Last salary change: April 14, 2019
Department of Public Safety (including the State Police)
Current base rate: $155,000
Proposed base rate: $195,000
Last salary change: April 14, 2019
Department of Revenue
Current base rate: $135,000
Proposed base rate: $180,000
Last salary change: May 23, 2021
Department of Transportation
Current base rate: $155,000
Proposed base rate: $190,000
Last salary change: Aug. 3, 2017
The proposed salary changes will be referred to the General Assembly, and will take effect 30 days after the referral unless lawmakers formally object.
If you want to call in to say you’d have managed the pandemic for $75,000 and a state-owned Ford, you can join the Zoom here.
