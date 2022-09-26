Bridge replacement project to get East Bay bike path finally on track

There’s finally funding and a plan to fix that. State and federal officials gathered Monday at Police Cove Park in Barrington, near where the bike path now takes its detour, to ceremonially break ground on the project to replace the two bridges and make the bike path a straight shot again.

BARRINGTON, R.I. — For about three years, travelers on the East Bay bike path have hit a detour that briefly spoils the otherwise picturesque jaunt through marshes, meadows and riverbanks: Two of the bridges that carry the path have been out of service since 2019, forcing riders and walkers up to Route 114.

“It really is a great project — one that’s been brewing now for quite some time,” Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said. “It’s been a journey and a saga for everyone involved.”

The saga is coming to an end thanks to a patchwork of money. Through a $5 million federal earmark, $9 million in other federal funding, and $10 million in funding the state had previously set aside, the $24 million project will be able to get off the ground — or, so to speak, get over the Palmer and Barrington rivers. Those are the two waterways that the East Bay bike path traversed via an old 19th century train route when it was built 30 years ago this year.

An inspection a few years ago, though, revealed that the bridges were in tough shape, looking every bit the 19th century infrastructure they were. In 2019, the state shut down the bridges and rerouted the path onto Route 114. And when the state realized you couldn’t simply fix the bridges, but had to replace them entirely, costs escalated.

Jersey barriers mark the spot where the East Bay bike path stops to detour because of two closed bridges that will now be replaced. Brian Amaral

That has left a three-year impasse. Obviously the current detour is nowhere near as nice as a straight route up and down the East Bay. The path goes 14.5 miles from Providence to Bristol (although there’s a gap in East Providence, too). Right now if you’re traveling south toward Bristol, you’ll hit a couple jersey barriers in Barrington covered in unprintable graffiti, which marks the start of the detour. The detour has now at least been made safer with pretty extensive barriers between the cars zooming by and the bikes puttering along, but locally, people agitated for years to fix the bike-and-pedestrian-only bridges.

Although state officials said they’ve been working toward the goal the whole time, it hasn’t always seemed like a certainty.

Now it is. The bridges are about 300 feet long each, and they’ll be about 14 feet across, state officials said. The state awarded contracts to the design-build team of Aetna Bridge and VHB.

The bridges will have a lower profile than the current ones, with fewer piers — two, rather than many — sticking into the water, state officials say. That will help make it more environmentally friendly, they said. Work on permitting will start in short order.

The bridges will be a steel prefabricated bridge called an Acrow bridge. The deck will be made of steel panels, rather than the timber deck used on the old bridge, and covered with an epoxy-applied aggregate topping for a “slip-resistant riding surface,” the state DOT said. The bridges will be built simultaneously, though it’s possible the one on the Warren side may be completed first.

Part of the $14 million in federal funding for the bike path bridges came from a chunk of extra federal money that Rhode Island was able to get. States get support for road and bridge projects from the federal government, but not every state can use all of their share. And some grant and loan programs don’t get used up completely. So every year the Federal Highway Administration gives extra leftover money to states that have “shovel-ready” projects — that includes Rhode Island, which got $48.5 million. The East Bay bike path was one of those shovel-ready projects.

All three funding sources for the $24 million project have an 80 percent federal, 20 percent state match, or $19.2 million federal and $4.8 million state, the state Department of Transportation said.

“Our goal was to keep this safe and enjoyable for the next generation,” said Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed. The state credited Reed and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, both on hand for the event, with getting the $5 million earmark for the project.

The state DOT says the project will be done by 2025, but that end date also includes finishing things like landscaping, so the bridges themselves will probably be open much sooner, Alviti said.

The event Monday featured ceremonial shovels with a ceremonial pile of dirt that the dignitaries scooped up and tossed a few feet. The scene provoked some rubbernecking from people heading by on bikes. Some even stopped to see what was going on. Laura Ward, of Barrington, was on her Trek Verve 2 bike, with a yoga mat strapped to the pannier, when she stopped to check out the event.

She’d been following the bike path bridge saga on the news lately, and is excited the path will eventually be a straight shot again. It’s important not just for a fun ride on a nice autumn day, but for people to get around and do the things they need to do. Ward herself was doing chores Monday, part of her effort to be less reliant on a car.

“This is a lifeline in this part of Rhode Island,” Ward said. “It’s not a frivolous thing.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.