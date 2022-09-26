Concrete falls from ceiling onto platform at Forest Hills MBTA station; no injuries reported

A piece of concrete fell from the ceiling and crashed onto the commuter rail platform at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station early Monday morning, according to Keolis, the company that operates the commuter rail.
No injuries were reported and crews were working to repair the ceiling Monday evening, Keolis spokesperson Alana Westwater said in an e-mail. Westwater said the concrete that fell “was not structural.”
“There were no impacts to service or access, and none are anticipated for Tuesday,” Westwater said.
No further information was immediately available late Monday night, and neither Keolis nor the MBTA immediately responded to follow-up questions about who is responsible for maintaining the structure.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.