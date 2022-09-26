Fuel spills after van crashes into gas truck in Hyde Park

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Watson said.

Boston police responded to the crash at 1171 Hyde Park Ave. at 3:22 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

Fuel spilled on the road after a van struck a gas truck in Hyde Park early Monday morning, Boston police said.

The Boston Police Department’s hazmat team and specialized truck team were notified about the fuel spill, as was the Boston Fire Department, Boston Water and Sewer Commission, and Clean Harbors, Watson said.

As of 7:30 a.m. an officer was still on the scene and the road was no longer closed, he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.