Hyde Park man charged in 2017 incidents of rape, indecent assault

William Mancortes, 43, was ordered held without bail Monday at his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court’s Central Division, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Hyde Park man was ordered held without bail Monday on two charges of rape and a charge of indecent assault, crimes that prosecutors allege he committed while posing as an Uber driver in 2017.

Mancortes’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday afternoon.

According to prosecutors, “Mancortes, pretending to be an Uber driver, picked up intoxicated women outside of college dorms and downtown Boston bars” on three separate occasions in January, April, and May of 2017, when the incidents occurred.

Each of the victims completed a sexual assault evidence collection kit, and the perpetrator’s DNA samples for the crimes matched, according to officials. The samples, prosecutors said, were connected to Mancortes after his profile was added to the DNA database this year.

“These were calculated assaults targeting vulnerable young women who had every reason to believe they were entering a safe vehicle that would deliver them home,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “Instead they were victimized by a person who preyed on their trust and vulnerability.”

