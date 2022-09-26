Man stabbed in Roxbury

A man walked into Boston Medical Center after he was stabbed in Roxbury on Monday, police said.
Shortly after noon, officers were called to 771 Albany St. near the troubled Mass & Cass intersection for a reported stabbing, police said. The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The man’s name and age weren’t immediately available, nor was it clear what prompted the stabbing. No arrests have been made, police said.
This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
