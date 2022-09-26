Man struck with cinderblock during confrontation at Alewife T stop in Cambridge

A man was struck with a cinder block Monday morning during an altercation at the Alewife T station in Cambridge, and police are searching for the assailant, officials said.
The MBTA Transit Police tweeted that the assault occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the station.
The victim told police a verbal dispute with an unknown man turned physical, and that the other man picked up a cinder block and struck him in the hand several times. The victim was struck in the hand because he used it to shield himself from the impact of the cinder block, according to Transit Police.
The agency tweeted that the attacker fled the station, and that the incident remains under investigation.
Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said via email that the suspect was described as “a tall white male, brown shoulder length hair with a slight bread wearing a tan long sleeve shirt.”
The victim, Sullivan said, was “treated on scene and released.”
