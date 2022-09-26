Mariangely Solis Cervera wants to embed equity into Boston’s culture

Solis Cervera said her cabinet has an opportunity to “redefine what city government is” and create a culture of inclusion that stretches beyond City Hall and into Boston’s diverse neighborhoods. She noted that Boston has always been diverse — racially, educationally, financially. But, “we are just now being unapologetic about it,” she said.

“We have that flexibility right now to interrogate and say, ‘Hey, what can come out of this?’” Solis Cervera told the Globe in a recent interview.

For Mariangely Solis Cervera, who was appointed Boston’s chief of equity and inclusion earlier this year, the formation of the new cabinet-level position presents a blank canvas for her to do her work.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, we asked Solis Cervera about her goals for the office and how her life experiences will shape her work. She is a gay, first-generation American, born to Puerto Rican and Mexican parents. She brings years of experience working in education to the post.

What is the role of the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet? What does that mean to you in practice?

Obviously I get this question a lot, and we are refining our answer because we are a fairly new cabinet, and we are taking the time to lay the foundation for the work. We’ve been tasked with a wonderful, inspiring vision of building a city for everyone. One that is rooted in racial and climate justice. And one that is focused on allowing for people, particularly those from historically marginalized communities, to be able to live, and stay, and thrive.

My role is really about working with my colleagues in other departments to push that vision forward. To interrogate who has and who has not been in these decision-making processes.

Equity is a big word. What are the practical, more approachable solutions that you’re bringing to the table?

One thing that I made sure that we did in my first couple of months is create a citywide equity and inclusion statement. Sounds very simple, but it’s revolutionary in the sense that this is the first time that a large bureaucratic system is saying, “Hey, we are prioritizing this, and step one is just defining what it is.”

Equity and inclusion has sort of become trendy. And everyone’s like, “What are the equity goals?” It should not be an “equity goal,” it should be that all of our goals, practices, and our policies, and our programming are embedded in equity.

What are the processes that we need to put in place so that when we leave, it is embedded in the culture?

How do you try to make equity into something that lasts beyond just one or two administrations?

We want to embed into the culture of city government how to connect with residents that speak other languages, our residents that may have disabilities, our city residents that do not trust city government. This [Equity and Inclusion] toolkit, that we’re going to be launching in the next couple of weeks, provides a lot of the research but also good practices that we can engage in.

I’m just here to coordinate those different efforts and pinpoint an actual process and eventually get to a place of accountability.

You’ve been in office now for eight months. Have there been any notable lessons or surprises that have come up in that time?

You know, it’s Latino Heritage Month right now, so it’s presenting more space for reflection for me. I think that this administration came in and we had to hit the ground running. Everything was so fast.

Eight months later, I wish I had been able to slow down a little bit at the beginning — me personally — and just take in the really huge opportunity. I come from a background where I never really had this kind of capital, or this kind of network, or these resources to do amazing things with our residents.

For myself even, interrogating what does all this new capital mean, and how do I shift from being somebody who’s been on the quote-unquote “outside,” having to fight, fight, fight, fight to get a little bit of this capital, to now being somebody that’s on the “inside?” It adds an extra layer of motivation to do better. And where we’re shifting really is getting a lot more intentional and assertive in how we move as an Equity and Inclusion Cabinet. Because we have a lot to do.

What do you see as some of your biggest strengths when it comes to drawing from your many backgrounds?

I come from a family that believes, “si caben cinco, caben seis” — this concept that if you have enough food for five people, you have enough food for six.

And [I’ve] really taken a lot of lessons from [my] experiences as a teacher, and as somebody who worked in the nonprofit sector, constantly having to think about how do we make do with what we have. I’m in a place now where I don’t have to scavenge for these resources. What do I do with this capital to continue having this impact that I’ve been having, but now that I need to have a larger scale?

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

Complexity. We are a group of people that are often put into just a monolithic group, and that is an incomplete story. We come in all of the colors and all of the shapes.

But [I] also think about [how] we are one of the largest minoritized groups in this country. What are we doing to start building, continuing to build, a city that is also focusing on people from Latin American countries?

I’ve had an opportunity to work with so many of our residents, who work in all of the fields — from [people] running bodegas to folks that are attorneys. Boston is just packed with amazing people from every country, who speak so many languages. So I’m excited to see what we can do here in the city of Boston to uplift the stories of the people that are making the city run.

How does Boston compare with other parts of the country? Where do we go from here?

This is my fourth major city. I’ve lived in LA, Houston, and New York City. And everywhere you are is a completely different group of Latino people. And here, I actually have access to a lot more countries. I meet people [here] from Peru, from Ecuador, Argentina, but also a bunch of people from the Caribbean, I also meet people who are from El Salvador, and from Mexico. Boston’s been doing something for many, many decades now that has attracted a nice combination of what it means to be Latino.

It saddens me when I hear folks that don’t live in Boston say, “Oh, Boston is racist.” I think it’s because we have not done a good job of amplifying the diversity of this city. I just want to help people understand that Boston is a lot more than whatever movies they’ve watched.

Answers have been condensed for space and clarity.





