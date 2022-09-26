Massachusetts confirms 5th human case of West Nile virus this year

A woman in her 80s has been confirmed to have the fifth human case of the West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year, the Department of Public Health announced Monday.

The woman was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County in an area that is already known to be at an increased risk, the department said in a statement. In the Greater Boston area, the risk for the virus is moderate to high.

The woman is the fifth person to contract the virus this year in the state, weeks after a man in his 80s was confirmed to have the state’s fourth case of the virus, officials said. The virus is usually transmitted to humans when an infected mosquito bites them.