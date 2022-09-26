Revere man charged in domestic violence attack on woman in North End

Pucci pleaded not guilty, and Judge Eleanor C. Sinnott ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing slated for Wednesday, court papers show. Pucci’s lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Monday morning.

Andrew Christopher Pucci was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a household or family member, home invasion, and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, said a statement from Hayden’s office and legal filings.

A 29-year-old Revere man is facing criminal charges for allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment Sept. 22 in Boston’s North End and punching her before later kicking in the door to a bathroom where she had fled with her 7-year-old son, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

Hayden’s office said Pucci allegedly busted into the woman’s Hanover Street apartment around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The woman told responding officers Pucci kicked in her front door, entered the apartment, and punched her in the face, prompting her to flee to the bathroom with her child and lock the door, authorities said.

Pucci allegedly kicked the bathroom door in, kicked two plastic bins into the woman’s body, and then fled when another person arrived on scene, according to the statement.

The woman said Pucci stole items including money from her wallet, her apartment keys, and her son’s Playstation, the statement said. She refused medical treatment.

Pucci was arrested later that night at Massachusetts General Hospital, when hospital security alerted cops that he had checked in to the Emergency Department, per the statement.

““This is a horrific experience for the victim and her son,” Hayden said in the release. “People have a right and a desire to live safely and peacefully in their homes. We will do everything in our power to help this victim and her son move forward from this terrible incident.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.