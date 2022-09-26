Roxbury man identified as person who allegedly opened fire on Boston police officer

Polanco is about 20 years old, police said.

Roberto Polanco is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, police said Monday.

A Roxbury man was identified Monday as the person Boston police allege opened fire on a plainclothes officer while he was sitting in an unmarked cruiser in Roxbury Sunday night. The officer was not struck and did not return fire, but provided information leading to the suspect’s arrest, Boston police said.

A motive for the alleged attack on the plainclothes officer was not disclosed.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 6:09 p.m. Sunday while the officer was sitting in a unmarked vehicle parked near 43 Waumbeck St. when a man approached the vehicle and fired multiple rounds toward the officer, striking the vehicle twice, Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon told reporters Sunday night.

The shooting broke out in a residential area a couple of houses away from the intersection of Waumbeck Street and Humboldt Avenue.

The officer did not return fire but instead got on his police radio to broadcast a detailed description of the suspect, police said.

Additional officers responded to the scene, immediately searched the area, and arrested the alleged shooter, officials said.

Police would not disclose what the officer was investigating, what unit in the department he is assigned to, or his work history with the force.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox lauded the officer for his bravery and professionalism as the incident unfolded.

“I just want to thank him for his bravery, his calmness, and just overall terrific professionalism to face this kind of thing,” Cox said Sunday night. “Officers go out every day to try to protect the community, and we are facing some serious, serious issues and problems as far as gun violence that’s out there. But we’re here to protect the community in any way we can.”

Advertisement

Colon also noted the officer’s poise and said his description of the suspect allowed police to remove a “dangerous individual from the streets.”

This is a developing story. Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.