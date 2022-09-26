Two found dead on Red Line tracks in Wollaston prompting use of shuttle buses on Braintree line

The bodies of a man and a woman were found on the Red Line tracks near Wollaston station in Quincy Monday morning, prompting the use of shuttle buses between Braintree and JFK/UMass while an on-scene investigation is underway, officials said.
In a statement, MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote that “a preliminary investigation indicates the decedents had not been struck by a train.” He said the operator of a Red Line train spotted the bodies on the tracks around 6 a.m. Monday.
“Emergency personnel responded and found a man and woman, both deceased,” he wrote.
The on-scene investigation by MBTA Transit Police and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office is ongoing as 7:17 a.m.
“While the investigation advances, Red Line service is being replaced by shuttle buses between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass Stations, in both directions,” Pesaturo wrote.
According to the T, shuttle buses will move passengers from the Braintree station and the Quincy Adams, Quincy Center, Wollaston and North Quincy stations to Dorchester. Commuter rail is also accommodating passengers at Braintree, Quincy Center and JFK/UMass, the T said.
Red Line Braintree Branch Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between JFK/UMass and Quincy Center due to police activity near Wollaston. Commuter Rail is accommodating passengers at Braintree, Quincy Center and JFK/UMass.— MBTA (@MBTA) September 26, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated.
