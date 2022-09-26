Two found dead on Red Line tracks in Wollaston prompting use of shuttle buses on Braintree line

The bodies of a man and a woman were found on the Red Line tracks near Wollaston station in Quincy Monday morning, prompting the use of shuttle buses between Braintree and JFK/UMass while an on-scene investigation is underway, officials said.

In a statement, MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote that “a preliminary investigation indicates the decedents had not been struck by a train.” He said the operator of a Red Line train spotted the bodies on the tracks around 6 a.m. Monday.

“Emergency personnel responded and found a man and woman, both deceased,” he wrote.