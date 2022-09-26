Skipper kicks off first day as new Boston education leader

The young students hopped off the buses then headed to the back of the school where they lined up at their designated class numbers. There, Principal Sarita Thomas introduced Skipper — who was joined by Mayor Michelle Wu, School Committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson, and Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang — to students before saying their daily affirmations and starting another school day.

Her school visit Monday morning marked her official first day on the job.

As buses filled with sleepy students leaning against its windows arrived at Trotter Elementary School Monday morning, there to greet them with high fives, pats on the backs, fist bumps, and hugs was Boston’s new Superintendent Mary Skipper .

The students welcomed Skipper with a round of applause and a colorfully worded sign that read, “The Trotter Welcomes Home Superintendent Skipper.”

“It was great to have this be my first school. It’s right down the street from my house, it took me exactly seven minutes even with the school buses,” Skipper said to the press after greeting students and educators at Trotter. “It’s just exciting to be here. I’m really looking forward to working with all of the talented people here in BPS.”

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper on Monday kicked off her official first day on the job at Trotter Elementary School. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Skipper, a former Boston Public Schools teacher and administrator, was selected as the next leader of Boston Public Schools in June, returning to the district after seven years leading Somerville Public Schools.

Although Monday marked her first day, Skipper has spent the summer working alongside Wu and acting Superintendent Drew Echelson to start work in BPS while simultaneously wrapping up her time in Somerville.

“It’s an exciting day, but it doesn’t necessarily feel like a first day because Mary and I have been on the phone already early in the morning, late at night,” Wu said, adding she’s happy Skipper now only has to do one job instead if multiple. The new superintendent has already “been in the weeds of getting the school year up and running and all of the very small issues that add up to how families and students are experiencing the opportunities in BPS.”

“I’m thrilled that she’s here fully,” Wu said. “We have a lot of work to do, but I can’t imagine a better partner to put all the pieces in place.”

