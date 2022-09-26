Southern New England will have good weather to view Jupiter while Floridians prepare for Hurricane Ian

Locally, the first part of the week is going to feature warm temperatures, the second half, cooler. There will be plenty of nights that are generally clear, and this gives an opportunity to check out Jupiter as it makes its closest pass to Earth since 1963. At its farthest, Jupiter can be found 600 million miles away; at its closest, it’s around 367 million miles.

While people in Florida will be closely monitoring the track of Hurricane Ian over the next several days, the weather here in southern New England looks absolutely stunning. (I will have more on the hurricane in a bit.)

In addition to the planet being close, Jupiter is also in what astronomers call opposition. This means that the sun, Earth, and Jupiter will all be aligned. When a planet is in opposition it appears brighter.

Jupiter will rise in the eastern sky just after sunset Monday. TimeandDate.com

If you use a telescope or a strong pair of binoculars and can get to where it’s dark, you can probably see some of the moons of Jupiter. The planet will rise in the east and set in the west close to sunrise and sunset. During the middle of the night it will be higher in the sky, similar to a path the sun might appear to take.

You can watch Jupiter set in the western sky this week prior to sunrise. TimeandDate.com

You’ll have a little more time to peruse the night sky as yesterday was the equinox, the day on which the days and nights are equal. Now as we move forward, the nights are longer than the days, and this will continue to be the case until St. Patrick’s Day, our next equilux.

Clear to partial cloud cover and rain this week is great for stargazing, but we still are officially in a drought. I know it might seem like we’ve had a lot of rain, but we were behind by so much, it takes more than a few weeks to erase the deficit.

Droughts have all different levels so while your grass may be green because the topsoil has become moist again the groundwater levels and the overall rainfall deficit is still quite significant. The lack of rain continues to be particularly notable in greater Boston and points north and south that are still in extreme drought.

NOAA

The two charts above show how much rain has fallen over the past 90 days as well as the deficit of rainfall in Boston. NOAA

Finally, if you have interest in Florida, especially along the west coast, the hurricane could prove quite devastating depending on the ultimate track. Obviously the strength of the storm is critical but the speed at which it moves can be almost as important.

It looks as if the storm will be slowing as it meanders off the Florida coast. This will keep rain and wind lashing that area for an extended amount of time. This can mean multiple tide cycles with coastal flooding and heavy rain bringing urban street flooding as well. This is definitely a serious storm and will be making news the entire week.

Notice Hurricane Ian moves very little between Wednesday afternoon and Friday this week. This means heavy rain and wind will be long lasting and bring about more damage. NOAA



