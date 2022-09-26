Two hikers rescued from New Hampshire mountains on Sunday

The group was at the beginning of a multi-day hiking and camping trip, but stopped at the Bluff to set up camp when Hartley injured herself, the statement said. She stayed at the campsite through Saturday, planning to rest before hiking out on her own, but she was in a great deal of pain.

On Friday, Susan Hartley, 61, of Groveton, N.H. was hiking the Great Gulf Trail near Mount Washington at a point called the Bluff with family members and a friend when she suffered two leg injuries, the statement said.

Two hikers were rescued from New Hampshire mountains over the weekend — one who injured both legs and another who collapsed during the trek up a trail, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Advertisement

Hartley could not walk and any attempt to move made the pain worse, so on Sunday morning, just after 10 a.m., the group called 911, according to the statement. Rescuers from local search and rescue teams hiked around 2.5 miles from the Great Gulf parking lot to reach Hartley.

The rescuers treated Hartley’s injuries and, at around 1:30 p.m., put her in a rescue basket and carried her a mile to the wilderness boundary, where two conservation officers were waiting with ATVs, the statement said. She was transported on an ATV to Dolly Copp Road, out of the woods.

The same day, at 10:25 a.m., a 62-year-old man collapsed after hiking about five minutes up the West Ridge Trail on Mount Cardigan, according to a statement by Fish and Game.

Passersby ran to the man’s aid while the Canaan, Lebanon, Enfield, and Grafton Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with a conservation officer, the statement said. The man was taken by ambulance to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The man has not been publicly identified and details about his condition have not been released, the statement said.

Advertisement

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.