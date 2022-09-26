Two men arraigned in connection with fight outside Somerville political event

Judge Sarah Joss released the men on their own recognizance and set their next court hearings for Nov. 1.

Foster Starkes, 36, of Cambridge, and Andwain Coleman Jr., 29, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, each pleaded not guilty to sole counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Somerville District Court.

Two men were arraigned Monday on assault charges stemming from a fight outside a political event Saturday headlined by US Representative Ayanna Pressley and other Democratic members of the Squad at the Somerville Theatre.

Lawyer Brian J. Donegan was appointed to represent Starkes and stood in for Coleman. Donegan told the judge that “proof of a dangerous weapon is completely lacking” in the police report. Donegan declined to comment outside of court, as did Starkes and Coleman.

A Somerville police report filed in the case said the fight started around 4:20 p.m. Saturday in Seven Hills Park and ended on Dover Street.

A man identified as Shawn Nelson told officers he’d been in Davis Square protesting against the Squad event when he had an argument with an unknown woman. He was later approached by four men who continued arguing with him, as the dispute escalated to a physical confrontation.

“Then, the four men assaulted him, knocking him to the ground, kicking him, punching him, and hitting him with a flag pole that belongs to a witness,” The report said. “I observed Mr. Nelson to have multiple cuts and abrasions on his face and extremities.”

Nelson also showed the officer a video clip of the melee.

“In the video, I observed four males, two of which were later identified as [Coleman and Starkes] approach Mr. Nelson as he was filming,” the report said. " ... The group of men appear to accuse Mr. Nelson of assaulting a relative.”

The police report said the officer couldn’t see a clear view of the physical clash in the video.

“Mr. Nelson stated numerous times that the two males still on scene, Mr. Coleman and Mr. Starks kicked him and hit him with a flag pole,” the report said.

Police also spoke with Coleman and Starkes at the scene, per the report.

“Both parties stated that Mr. Nelson and his group of protesters shouted racial slurs at them and attacked them,” the report said, adding that the officer “did not observe Mr. Coleman or Mr. Starks to have apparent injuries.”

The fight followed a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event with Donnie Palmer, the Republican challenging Pressley in November, according to Grace Munns, a city spokeswoman, in an e-mail Sunday.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Munn said.

A second police report filed in court said an officer at the scene Saturday spoke with Palmer, who indicated “he was attending a demonstration with his friend Mr. Shawn Nelson when they were approached by 4 men including [Coleman and Starkes]. ... Mr. Palmer states that he and Mr. Nelson were confronted and physically assaulted. Mr. Palmer states he defended himself.”

Palmer was carrying a US flag and bullhorn and could be seen addressing people waiting in line for the event in front of the theater and around the corner.

The event included US representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who along with Pressley are known as the Squad, and Cori Bush of Missouri.

In a roughly minute-long video that recorded part of Saturday’s brawl, Palmer can be seen struggling with several other men.

The video also showed a man seated on a nearby curb with large scrapes on his face, scalp, and knee.

Palmer, in a statement released by the Massachusetts Republican Party Sunday afternoon, said “radical progressives” are resorting to violence to silence Black Republicans who “dare to ‘step out of line’ and question their far-left agenda.”

Palmer, who is Black, said those who attacked his group had to be stopped before they hurt bystanders, “so I obliged.”

“Violence is never the answer, but it seems to be the first resort for radical progressives whenever they seek to silence Black Republicans,” he said.

Pressley’s campaign said in a brief statement Sunday that the fight did not involve them.

“During the community celebration on Saturday in Somerville, event security was made aware of an altercation that took place in the Davis Square area,” the Pressley campaign statements said. “This altercation did not involve event security or anyone associated with the community celebration, and was handled by the Somerville Police Department.”

Jim Lyons, the head of the state GOP, acknowledged in a phone interview Sunday that the Democratic lawmakers’ security staff was not involved in the fight.

But he said Pressley and her colleagues should publicly rebuke those who fought with the protesters.

“The Squad ought to condemn this sort of violence,” Lyons said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed. This breaking news story will be updated.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.