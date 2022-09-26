Two people injured in crash involving dump truck and school bus in Barnstable

Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Marstons Mills on Cape Cod Monday morning, Barnstable police said.
There were no children on the school bus at the time, police said.
Barnstable police and the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of the crash on River Road near Rosa Lane at approximately 7:20 a.m., according to Barnstable police Lieutenant Mark Mellyn.
The only person on the school bus was the driver, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and he was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford F550 dump truck was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The crash is under investigation by the State Police and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction unit, Mellyn said.
