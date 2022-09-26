Florida urges some to begin evacuating as Hurricane Ian strengthens

On Tuesday, Ian is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico, follow a course west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Ian was expected to become a major hurricane — meaning Category 3 or stronger, with winds of at least 111 mph — as soon as Monday night when it neared Cuba, forecasters said. Its winds Monday afternoon were 85 mph.

As Hurricane Ian gathered strength and headed north toward Cuba and the United States, authorities in Florida urged residents Monday to begin evacuating some low-lying areas and to prepare for dangerous storm surges, flooding, and damage in the coming days.

As forecasters warned of “significant” winds and storm surge for western Cuba on Monday, they issued watches and warnings for other parts of the region, including the Dry Tortugas, the Florida Keys, and Grand Cayman.

The National Weather Service issued a hurricane watch for parts of the west coast of Florida. A watch means that hurricane conditions are possible, and it is typically issued a few days before the arrival of strong winds.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and officials in the state’s western counties urged residents in certain areas Monday to evacuate before the hurricane’s arrival. Schools and colleges across the state began to cancel classes for the week.

“Safety is paramount,” DeSantis said. “There is going to be damage.”

While much of the concern was focused on Florida’s west coast, in areas that included Tampa and St. Petersburg, DeSantis said that the east coast of Florida could also experience flooding and other effects from the anticipated 500-mile-wide storm. “This has really developed into a big storm,” he said.

Showers and thunderstorms at the outskirts of the hurricane had already started to pass over the Florida Keys on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, which warned that conditions would deteriorate.

Traffic was building up along Florida highways as people evacuated, DeSantis said at a news conference Monday. One official warned that the approximately 110-mile drive from Pinellas County — which includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater — to Orlando could take from four to even 10 hours, as more residents seek safer areas.

The state suspended tolls in the west and cautioned residents to anticipate possible fuel disruptions and power failures. But there was no need to “panic buy” fuel and water, DeSantis said. DeSantis, who has declared a state of emergency for all of Florida’s 67 counties, emphasized the continued uncertainty of the storm’s path.

Cathie Perkins, the director of emergency management in Pinellas County, said the county was expecting up to 10 or even 15 inches of rain in certain areas, leading to “widespread flooding.”

At 2 p.m. Monday, Ian was 120 miles west-northwest of Grand Cayman, moving at 13 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. The Cayman Islands government warned residents to expect “extremely rough seas” with waves as high as 14 feet, tropical storm force winds, and a storm surge. Cayman Islands officials urged residents to remain indoors.

Cuban authorities were preparing for evacuations in the western Matanzas province and moving people from Varadero, a northern beach resort town on the narrow Hicacos Peninsula, to more secure areas.

The Florida Keys could get 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some areas receiving up to 6 inches through Tuesday evening, the Hurricane Center said, adding that flash and urban flooding could occur across the Keys and the Florida Peninsula. Flash flooding and mudslides were also possible in Jamaica and Cuba.

President Biden approved an emergency declaration for 24 Florida counties that will unlock direct federal assistance.

Among the Florida counties that were beginning to issue evacuation orders were Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, Pinellas County, and Manatee County, south of Tampa. MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa also ordered personnel in high-risk zones to evacuate.

Forecasters tracking the hurricane expect high storm surge in and around Tampa Bay. Sturdy buildings could incur structural damage, and mobile homes could be destroyed. Large debris could cause roads to be impassable and power failures could affect communication.

“Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across west central and southwest Florida,” the National Weather Service said.

Hillsborough County closed schools until Thursday and began opening storm shelters in some schools. Pasco County said its schools and offices would close Tuesday and Wednesday. Sarasota County; Lake County, northwest of Orlando; and Marion County, in North Central Florida, also announced school closings.

Some colleges were also moving to evacuate students. Bethune-Cookman University, in Daytona Beach, on the east coast of the state, issued a mandatory campus evacuation order starting Monday. Eckerd College in St. Petersburg also ordered people to prepare to leave campus. And Rollins College, north of Orlando, said its campus and residential halls would close.

After several postponements, NASA announced Monday that it would roll the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft back to a vehicle assembly building from a launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

“The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system,” NASA said.

Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said that the Port of Tampa would shut down, while east coast ports were expected to remain open.

He said that as of Sunday afternoon the division had 360 trailers loaded with meals and water ready to distribute to residents.

Some animal shelters and rescues in Florida asked residents and shelters that were not in evacuation zones to take in some of their dogs.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June through November, had a relatively quiet start, with only three named storms before Sept. 1 and none during August, the first time that had happened since 1997. Storm activity picked up in early September with Danielle and Earl, which formed within a day of each other. Ian is the ninth named storm of the season.

In early August, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an updated forecast for the rest of the season, which still called for an above-normal level of activity. In it, they predicted that the season — which runs through Nov. 30 — could see 14 to 20 named storms, with six to 10 turning into hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

The links between hurricanes and climate change have become clearer with each passing year. Data show that hurricanes have become stronger worldwide during the past four decades. A warming planet can expect stronger hurricanes over time and a higher incidence of the most powerful storms, though the overall number of storms could drop because factors like stronger wind shear could keep weaker storms from forming.

Hurricanes are also becoming wetter because of increased water vapor in the warmer atmosphere; scientists have suggested storms like Hurricane Harvey in 2017 produced far more rain than they would have without the human effects on climate. Also, rising sea levels are contributing to higher storm surge — the most destructive element of tropical cyclones.