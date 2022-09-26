Monkeypox appears to recede, but risks and uncertainties linger

Supplies of the vaccine have improved, and federal health officials have begun clinical trials to gain a better understanding of who benefits, and how much, from both the vaccine and the drug used to treat those who become infected.

Nearly four months after the first report of monkeypox in the United States, the virus is showing promising signs of retreat, easing fears that it may spill over into populations of older adults, pregnant women, and young children.

That’s the good news. But unhappily, case numbers are accelerating in a few states and jurisdictions, including Indiana, Virginia, and Massachusetts. Black and Hispanic men make up nearly two-thirds of the infected but only about one-fourth of those vaccinated so far.

“Our progress is incredibly uneven,” said David Harvey, the executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors.

“This outbreak is far from finished,” he added.

Recent reports suggest that a single dose of the vaccine, Jynneos, may not be protective enough, raising fresh concerns about the Biden administration’s plan to distribute fractional doses.

And federal health officials have warned that the virus could become resistant to tecovirimat, the only safe treatment for those who are infected.

“When you only have one drug in your armamentarium, that can be somewhat precarious,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top medical adviser. “But you’ve got to go with what you have at the same time as you try and develop additional drugs.”

As of Friday, there were nearly 25,000 cases of monkeypox in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The United States accounts for nearly 40 percent of the global tally.

But new cases have been decreasing steadily for weeks, to a daily average of 208 on Sept. 22 from more than 500 in early August.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health recently confirmed the nation’s first death from monkeypox, in a severely immunocompromised individual. Health officials in Texas are investigating another death that may be related to the infection.

Two cases of encephalomyelitis — inflammation in the brain and spinal cord — have been reported, both in previously healthy gay men in their 30s.

Overall, however, federal health officials are optimistic that the epidemic is waning. While testing and vaccines will continue to be important, officials envision a future in which monkeypox is not gone, but manageable with contact tracing, vaccination, and early treatment.

“I think it’s going to look a little bit more like more episodic cases, smaller clusters,” said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the deputy coordinator of the White House’s monkeypox response.

The recent decline is most likely the result of a combination of vaccinations, immunity gained from infection in the population most at risk, and a change in behavior in this group, Daskalakis said.

In a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August, roughly half of men who have sex with men said they had reduced the number of their partners and one-time sexual encounters.

But falling case numbers may soon lead these men to believe that the threat has passed. “We can’t ask people to change their behavior forever,” Daskalakis said. “That didn’t really work with HIV, so it’s not going to work here, either.”

Vaccination is likely to be a more effective containment strategy in the long term, he added.

As of Sept. 20, health officials had administered nearly 700,000 doses of Jynneos in the 48 jurisdictions for which data were available. While that is a substantial improvement over the early weeks of the outbreak, it accounts for only 22 percent of the doses needed to protect the 1.6 million Americans estimated to be at high risk.

Even as infections decline, the proportion of cases among Black and Hispanic men has grown to 70 percent in mid-September from 37 percent in late May. Yet Black men have received less than 9 percent of the doses administered so far, and Hispanic men about 16 percent.

Federal health officials are intensifying efforts to reach high-risk groups and have vaccinated at least 11,000 attendees at large gatherings where Black and Hispanic men congregate, such as Atlanta Black Pride.

The CDC has announced a new program that would make up to 10,000 vials of vaccine — or 50,000 doses, under the new dose-sparing strategy — available to communities where hesitancy, language barriers, immigration status, or other obstacles prevent widespread vaccination.

Eligibility for the vaccine is scattershot by location, and the criteria often opaque, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Some states, such as Indiana and New Mexico, offer no information online about who qualifies. Laboratory and health care workers who may be exposed to the virus are eligible in only 18 states and cities.

Many men at high risk have opted for a single dose, which may not be sufficiently protective. Although the proportion of second doses has increased, so far 77 percent of administered doses are first doses.

Advertisement

A new study suggests that will not be enough to prevent infection or severe symptoms. Dutch researchers found that one full dose of Jynneos produces low levels of antibodies to monkeypox.

Two full doses are better but still “modest,” said Dr. Marion Koopmans, the head of virology at Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, who led the study.

“It does raise the question of how good protection will be,” she said. “Since we don’t know a whole lot about this, I do think we really need to figure out what’s going on.”