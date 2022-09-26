Planned Parenthood seeks pause of Arizona abortion ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to put on hold a ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce a Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases.

The state's largest abortion provider said the ruling issued late Friday has created confusion about the status of the law in Arizona. Its lawyers cited conflicts created by the abortion ban dating to 1864, a more recent law banning abortions after 15 weeks, and a variety of other laws regulating the processes and paperwork when terminating pregnancies.

“This confusion has forced Planned Parenthood Arizona to pause abortion services and cancel appointments scheduled this week – meaning that members of our community once again have been and will continue to be denied medical care that they deserve and need while this decision is in effect,” Brittany Fonteno, the group's president and CEO, said in a statement.