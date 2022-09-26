Grateful to be within range of ‘Eric in the Evening’

When I lived in New Hampshire before moving to Boston in 1987 — streaming was not an option, of course, back then — each of Eric Jackson’s shows reminded me of how lucky I was to be in range of his broadcasts, from his opening song, “Peace,” played by Tommy Flanagan, to his sign-off (”Eric Jackson, 1950-2022: For decades on radio, the last word in jazz,” Page A1, Sept. 23). He was one of a kind and remained so, especially these days, when jazz does not have the audience it once had and deserved.

I’m grateful to him for inviting me to “take a listen to” some wonderful music over the years. His voice — such an exceptional voice — will never be forgotten.