fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Grateful to be within range of ‘Eric in the Evening’

Updated September 26, 2022, 1 hour ago
Eric Jackson, longtime host of the radio show "Eric in the Evening," in January 2003. He died Sept. 17 at 72.Suarez Essdras M,Globe staff

When I lived in New Hampshire before moving to Boston in 1987 — streaming was not an option, of course, back then — each of Eric Jackson’s shows reminded me of how lucky I was to be in range of his broadcasts, from his opening song, “Peace,” played by Tommy Flanagan, to his sign-off (”Eric Jackson, 1950-2022: For decades on radio, the last word in jazz,” Page A1, Sept. 23). He was one of a kind and remained so, especially these days, when jazz does not have the audience it once had and deserved.

Related: Appreciation: A singular voice for Boston's jazz community

I’m grateful to him for inviting me to “take a listen to” some wonderful music over the years. His voice — such an exceptional voice — will never be forgotten.

Advertisement

Michel L. Spitzer

Jamaica Plain

Globe Opinion