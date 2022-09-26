Getting to know N.H.’s Free Staters, getting to know all about them

Here’s a quick look at the bachelor’s-level requirements at the University of New Hampshire to teach math to elementary and middle school students: at least 15 math courses, including Teaching of Mathematics in Grades K-5 and Grades 6-12, Functions and Algebra, Probability and Statistics, Modern Astronomy, and a senior thesis. Getting a master’s is tougher.

I was disgusted by the attack on public education by a “Free Stater” who moved to New Hampshire to join the movement ( “Free Stater family finds its paradise in N.H.,” Page A1, Sept. 14).

Certified educators are skilled practitioners.

Have the loud opponents of public education ever cracked a book about teaching? Have they studied the goals of education? Have they researched managing discipline in classrooms? Does education focusing on “human development” (another required UNH course) sound like baby-sitting or indoctrination?

Listen to educators. Show them respect. Pay them what they’re worth.

Michael Sales

Newburyport

The writer has a doctor of education.





‘Existential threat to democracy’ — what, you mean judgmental progressives?

So, judging from the article “Free Stater family finds its paradise in N.H.,” people who are pro-school choice, pro-gun rights, pro-gay marriage, and skeptical of big government are viewed as “an existential threat to democracy.” And here I thought democracy was about people debating over different ideas, making their case, and voting on it. Which is all the Free Staters seem to be doing.

Progressives’ problem with the group can’t be because they’re moving into New Hampshire from somewhere else and changing the nature of the politics. Massachusetts liberals have been doing that in Southern New Hampshire and Maine for decades, never mind the large amounts of money our residents send to other states in campaign contributions meant to make them go “our way.”

It seems the real existential threat to democracy would be the “progressive tracking groups” and their friends in the media who want to marginalize, if not demonize, anyone who disagrees with their ideas.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater





Granite State’s gun laws are nothing to get fired up about

Brian MacQuarrie betrays either his lack of knowledge about firearms and the laws surrounding their ownership and use or his disdain for “libertarian-leaning people” and the Free State folks about whom he writes. He references Free Staters’ support for a 2017 measure in New Hampshire “that now allows hidden, loaded firearms to be carried in public without a license.” Loaded ... hidden ... the horrors!

The 2017 New Hampshire statute did do away with the requirement that a license be secured in order to legally carry a concealed firearm in public. As of April, 24 states did not require a license to carry concealed firearms in public. Many states also allow for open carry of firearms.

Vermont, no conservative bastion, has never required a license to carry a concealed firearm. This historically made it a little trickier for Vermont residents to be granted a nonresident license to carry from another state where that was required. As part of the application process, such states typically require a copy of an applicant’s home-state license to carry. But there was no such license to be had by a Vermont resident. So the applicant would have to swear under pains and penalties of perjury that he or she was not prohibited from legally carrying a concealed firearm in Vermont.

Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont do not require a license to carry a concealed firearm. Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island do. To each their own. Perhaps MacQuarrie should get out more.

Nicholas G. Xenos

York, Maine