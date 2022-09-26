Aaron Judge didn’t homer, but Yankees are happy with sweep of Red Sox

Judge didn’t do it on the homestand, and the New York Yankees left for Toronto after Sunday night’s rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Red Sox in six innings. Instead of history, Judge gave the fans a lesson in just how difficult it is to homer on demand.

Over five days, nearly 200,000 fans flowed into Yankee Stadium hoping for one specific outcome: Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season, which would have tied Roger Maris’s 61-year-old American League record.

“They kind of happen by accident,” said Judge, who doubled, walked, and flied to left off Red Sox rookie Brayan Bello. “I think homers are more thrown than hit, to be honest. It really takes the right pitch, the right situation. It’s tough to describe, it just kind of happens. That’s why I usually just sprint out of the box.”

Judge came to bat 21 times after smashing his 60th homer in the ninth inning Tuesday against Pittsburgh. He reached base 10 times in those 21 plate appearances, which works out to a .476 on-base percentage. Babe Ruth’s career mark was .474.

The rest of the homestand, in other words, was still quite successful for Judge. After that 60th homer, he had three doubles, a single, and six walks, with six strikeouts, four fly outs, and a ground out. He also nailed a runner at second with a perfect throw from right field Thursday and added to his major league lead in runs scored (125).

And, of course, there was this: The Yankees won all the games and carried a seven-game streak across the border. They need one victory over the Blue Jays to clinch the AL East, and manager Aaron Boone was not at all disappointed that Judge could not match Maris before the trip.

“No — we just went 6-0 on the homestand,” Boone said. “He was right in the middle of all of it. The script will play out. It’s the drama of sport: Things happen if and when they’re supposed to. You’re competing at the highest level; you can’t just push buttons to have things happen. Just proud of the way he’s handling it and continuing to be the central figure in us winning games.”

The winning has returned for the Yankees after their summer malaise. They’ve won 11 of their past 13 games and 21 of 31, a stretch that followed a 3-14 slog through much of August.

Nestor Cortes Jr. — who got credit for his first career shutout Sunday — said Judge’s steady presence helped keep the Yankees from panicking last month.

“You can’t even notice that he’s about to hit his 61st homer,” Cortes said. “Inside the clubhouse, behind the scenes, he’s the same guy, and that’s what makes him so special. Whether he’s on a tear or he’s struggling, he’s the same guy always and we feed off that energy, too — no matter how good or bad you’re doing, we’ve got to keep it level for every other guy in there. That’s kind of how we weathered that rough patch — we tried to stay the same, in neutral, all the time.”

Judge leads the Yankees in games played, with 148, and Boone gave him partial rest Sunday by using him as the designated hitter. The Yankees have one more scheduled off day in the regular season — Thursday, before a weekend series in the Bronx against Baltimore and a season-ending series in Texas — but Judge isn’t quite ready for another.

“Oh, I’m playing till we clinch this division and put ourselves in a good spot,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll be asking for any off days.”

Manoah honored for supporting teammate

Blue Jays righthander Alek Manoah has been honored with a sportsmanship award for defending teammate Alejandro Kirk after the catcher was criticized online for his weight.

Manoah received a roughly $73,000 sponsorship prize and immediately donated it to KidSport, a Canadian nonprofit that gives children the opportunity to participate in organized sports.

Earlier this month, Manoah reacted angrily when Montreal radio host Matthew Ross tweeted that Kirk was “embarrassing the sport” because of his weight and figure. Kirk, a fellow first-time All-Star this season, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds, according to his bio on MLB.com.

Ross was responding to a video highlight of Kirk scoring from first base in a game Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay.

Manoah, who has thrown to Kirk in all but one of his starts this season, fired back at Ross, urging him to “step aside from the keyboard.”

“Go ahead and tell that 8 year old kid who is 10lbs over weight that he should quit now,” he wrote. “Let KIRK inspire those kids to continue to chase their dreams and chase greatness.”

Ross subsequently deleted the tweet and shut down his account before issuing a public apology for his remarks.

To recognize Manoah’s actions, Dove Men+Care announced a sponsorship honoring athletes for their sportsmanship and named Manoah as the first recipient.

In a news release, Dove Men+Care praised Manoah for “promoting body positive reassurance” and demonstrating “notable sportsmanship on a global stage.” The company also announced Manoah’s intention to donate the prize to KidSport.

Manoah, who debuted last season, is 15-7 for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL wild-card race. His 2.31 ERA is fourth lowest in the major leagues. Manoah has a salary of $706,200 this season.