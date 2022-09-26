Browns star Myles Garrett in car accident but his injuries are not life-threatening

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a one-car accident following practice Monday.

The team said Garrett was taken to a hospital, but did not give details about his injuries or condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information.

Garrett and his teammates returned to practice at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night.