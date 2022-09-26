Buccaneers, NFL discuss contingency plans if Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL on Monday were discussing contingency plans for practice, as well as the possible relocation of next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the event Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league,” said coach Todd Bowles.

Tuesday is a regular day off for players. The team reconvenes Wednesday to prepare for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.