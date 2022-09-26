fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Buccaneers, NFL discuss contingency plans if Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast

By Associated PressUpdated September 26, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers might have to relocate Sunday night's marquee game against the Chiefs.Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL on Monday were discussing contingency plans for practice, as well as the possible relocation of next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the event Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league,” said coach Todd Bowles.

Tuesday is a regular day off for players. The team reconvenes Wednesday to prepare for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Bowles said one of the things under discussion was the prospect of practicing in another city if the storm makes landfall near the Tampa Bay area.

Advertisement

Asked if there was talk of Sunday night’s game being moved, too, Bowles responded: “Possibly, if it gets to that.”

Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday vs. Nashville.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video