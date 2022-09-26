Live updates: It’s Celtics media day, and we’ll finally hear from players about Ime Udoka

The Boston Celtics are scheduled to hold a media day on Monday ahead of the start of training camp.
In any other year, questions would focus on the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals, where they fell two games short of an 18th championship banner.
Instead, players will be peppered with questions about Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended for a year last week after an investigation found he violated team policies while engaging in a relationship with a staffer.
We’ll be offering live updates throughout media day, which begins at noon EDT in Canton, Mass.
What is media day? — 11:00 a.m.
Teams throughout the NBA are holding their annual media days ahead of training camp, which begins this week.
Media day is primarily an opportunity for reporters to speak with players about the upcoming season. Teams also host photoshoots to gather images.
The Celtics’ media day begins at noon.
