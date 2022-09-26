Live updates: It’s Celtics media day, and we’ll finally hear from players about Ime Udoka

The Boston Celtics are scheduled to hold a media day on Monday ahead of the start of training camp.

In any other year, questions would focus on the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals, where they fell two games short of an 18th championship banner.

Instead, players will be peppered with questions about Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended for a year last week after an investigation found he violated team policies while engaging in a relationship with a staffer.