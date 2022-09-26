fb-pixel Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: It’s Celtics media day, and we’ll finally hear from players about Ime Udoka

By Katie McInerney and Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated September 26, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum will enter his sixth season and his third coach, with Ime Udoka (left) suspended for a year.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Boston Celtics are scheduled to hold a media day on Monday ahead of the start of training camp.

In any other year, questions would focus on the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals, where they fell two games short of an 18th championship banner.

Instead, players will be peppered with questions about Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended for a year last week after an investigation found he violated team policies while engaging in a relationship with a staffer.

We’ll be offering live updates throughout media day, which begins at noon EDT in Canton, Mass.

Click here to refresh | Sign up for Court Sense, our Celtics newsletter | Read more Celtics stories

Advertisement

What is media day? — 11:00 a.m.

Teams throughout the NBA are holding their annual media days ahead of training camp, which begins this week.

Media day is primarily an opportunity for reporters to speak with players about the upcoming season. Teams also host photoshoots to gather images.

The Celtics’ media day begins at noon.


Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video