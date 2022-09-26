fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS BOYS SOCCER | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ soccer: Seven goals from Gloucester senior Geremy Palacios highlights Players of the Week

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated September 26, 2022, 1 hour ago
Nauset senior Nate Watring (left), shown here going for a header in 2019, had three goals this week to up his season total to 11.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Andrew Martins, Oliver Ames — After netting a tally in a 2-0 Hockomock League win over Attleboro, the sophomore scored twice in a 4-1 league victory against Canton to cap an unbeaten week for the Tigers (4-0-2).

Dilin Meloni, Needham — The senior standout stuffed the stat sheet, recording five goals and three assists in three matches to pace the Rockets (6-0-1) to consecutive Bay State Conference victories over Brookline (5-2) and Milton (4-0).

Geremy Palacios, Gloucester — The senior striker accumulated seven goals, starting with five in a 7-0 Northeastern Conference victory over Winthrop before adding two tallies and an assist in a 6-0 nonleague win over Pentucket.

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport — The junior goalkeeper, who is committed to play baseball at Harvard, recorded three clean sheets to lift the Clippers (7-0) to consecutive Cape Ann League victories.

Josh Stanieich, North Reading — A dynamic striker, the senior owns the program scoring record with 41 career goals after netting nine so far this season. Stanieich scored a pair in a 4-0 Cape Ann League win over Ipswich and added another tally in a 4-0 league victory versus Triton.

Nate Watring, Nauset — Watring brought his goal total to 11 on the season, firing home the game’s lone marker in a 1-0 nonleague win over New Bedford. The senior striker found the back of the net twice in 4-0 Cape & Islands League win for the Warriors (6-0).


Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

