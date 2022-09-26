EMass boys’ soccer: Seven goals from Gloucester senior Geremy Palacios highlights Players of the Week

Andrew Martins, Oliver Ames — After netting a tally in a 2-0 Hockomock League win over Attleboro, the sophomore scored twice in a 4-1 league victory against Canton to cap an unbeaten week for the Tigers (4-0-2).

Dilin Meloni, Needham — The senior standout stuffed the stat sheet, recording five goals and three assists in three matches to pace the Rockets (6-0-1) to consecutive Bay State Conference victories over Brookline (5-2) and Milton (4-0).

Geremy Palacios, Gloucester — The senior striker accumulated seven goals, starting with five in a 7-0 Northeastern Conference victory over Winthrop before adding two tallies and an assist in a 6-0 nonleague win over Pentucket.