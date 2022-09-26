Game 153: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

Well, the Red Sox did not surrender a home run to Aaron Judge all weekend.
So at least they’ve got that going for them. Which is nice.
Otherwise, it was another disappointing stretch as the Red Sox were swept in New York by the Yankees and were officially eliminated from the playoff race, although that’s been a foregone conclusion for a while now.
The Sox return home for a four-game series with the Orioles beginning Monday night. Baltimore is four games back for the final wild-card spot.
Connor Seabold will be on the mound for the opener.
Lineups
ORIOLES (79-73): TBA
Advertisement
Pitching: RHP Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.50 ERA)
RED SOX (72-80): TBA
Pitching: RHP Connor Seabold (0-3, 10.47 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Seabold: Has not faced any Baltimore batters
Red Sox vs. Lyles: Abraham Almonte 1-3, Christian Arroyo 3-9, Xander Bogaerts 4-16, Yu Chang 0-4, Bobby Dalbec 1-5, Rafael Devers 5-15, Kiké Hernández 6-12, J.D. Martinez 5-13, Reese McGuire 0-4, Tommy Pham 5-13, Rob Refsnyder 2-2, Alex Verdugo 4-14
Batting title chase: Bogaerts and Aaron Judge are tied for the American League lead at .314, while Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is sitting at .313. The Yankees are at Toronto Monday night, while the Twins have Monday night off.
Stat of the day: This is the third time the Red Sox have lost five in a row this season, having previously done so May 4-8 and July 16-24.
Notes: Seabold has been tagged for 11 runs in 7⅔ innings over his last two starts and is still aiming for his first victory in the majors. … Lyles is 2-2 with a 6.98 ERA in eight career starts against the Red Sox. … Four rookie pitchers have started for the Red Sox this season: Josh Winckowski (14 starts), Kutter Crawford (12), Brayan Bello (9), and Seabold (making his fifth start Monday).
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.