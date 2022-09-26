NFL Week 3: Could it be the Dolphins — and not the Bills — who are the league’s best team?

It’s the Dolphins, the team that dominated the news cycle at every turn this offseason. After missing out on Tom Brady, getting sued by Brian Flores, trading for Tyreek Hill, and having their owner suspended for tampering, the Fins are 3-0 and sit atop the AFC following a 21-19 win over the Bills Sunday.

Except it’s not the Bills — at least right now.

The NFL’s best team resides in the AFC East, just as we thought.

And they haven’t played slouches, either; their wins are over the Patriots, Ravens, and Bills. The Dolphins’ exciting start is where we begin the Week 3 Review:

▪ The Bills should have won this game, according to the stat sheet. They held the ball for 40:40. They ran 90 plays compared with 39 for the Dolphins. The Bills outgained the Dolphins by 285 yards — 497 to 212.

But the Dolphins keep finding ways to win. Against the Ravens, it was with four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win a shootout. Against the Bills, it was with efficient offense and an aggressive, bend-but-don’t-break defense.

A 20-play drive for the Bills ended in a field goal. A 17-play drive ended with a turnover on downs at the 2-yard line. The Dolphins sacked Josh Allen four times. Safety Javon Holland, a budding star, had 10 tackles, 1½ sacks, and a forced fumble.

The Dolphins offense didn’t have much punch, but they didn’t turn the ball over for the second time in three games, and sealed the win with a 72-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Tua Tagovailoa made an unbelievable 45-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle to convert a third and 22 and set up the winning score.

The Dolphins are 3-0 for the fourth time this century. Of course, they didn’t make the playoffs in any of the other three seasons (2002, 2013, 2018). But this year’s team has a different feel. They have playmakers on offense, a stout defense, and a sharp head coach.

The Dolphins face a big test Thursday at Cincinnati, but they look like a real contender.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (left) sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first half, causing a fumble. Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

▪ The Eagles have a strong case as the NFL’s best team, too. They improved to 3-0 with a 24-8 thrashing of the Commanders, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing like the early-season MVP, with 340 yards and three touchdowns Sunday. The Eagles defense also battered quarterback Carson Wentz, sacking him nine times, and kept the Commanders out of the end zone for 58 minutes.

The Eagles have made it look easy in wins over Lions, Vikings, and Commanders. And their schedule is soft, with upcoming games against the Jaguars, Cardinals, Cowboys, Steelers, Texans, Commanders, and Colts. A 10-0 or 9-1 start isn’t crazy.

▪ As for the Bills, this loss t will hurt them in the AFC East race, but it isn’t the end of the world. It was a difficult spot — a 1 p.m. road game following a Monday night game, in brutal heat and humidity, and they were without their entire starting secondary. The Bills need to clean up their red zone offense, but they’ll be OK.

But a few cracks are starting to show. Losing safety Micah Hyde (neck) for the season is a big blow. They also seem to be a little too reliant on Allen, as they called only 15 handoffs and put the ball in his hands for 75 plays (63 passes, four sacks, and eight rushes).

The Bills are 0-7 in one-score games over the past two seasons. Sean McDermott’s team needs to develop better mental toughness in close games.

▪ The Raiders are the NFL’s only 0-3 team following a 24-22 loss to the Titans, and boy, this was not the start Josh McDaniels needed as he begins his second stint as a head coach.

All three losses have been by one score. But the Raiders have been slow to adapt to his new offense, Davante Adams is already talking about being “frustrated and angry,” and Raiders fans are wondering why their new coach is talking about “learning how to win” when the team went 10-7 and made the playoffs last year.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was looking for answers after another loss Sunday. John Amis/Associated Press

Owner Mark Davis is probably wondering the same thing, and he held a lengthy postgame meeting with McDaniels. But Davis is only making the situation worse. If the Raiders want to get out of this hole, he would be better off leaving McDaniels alone.

▪ The Chiefs looked dysfunctional in their 20-17 loss to the Colts. Their special teams were a mess, the offense got bottled up, and Patrick Mahomes got into a verbal altercation with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at the end of the first half when Bieniemy played it conservative instead of letting Mahomes go for a late score. Mahomes had to be restrained by head coach Andy Reid.

This happened to the Chiefs last year, too, and they eventually figured it out.

The Colts had Patrick Mahomes (left) on the run Sunday. Justin Casterline/Getty

▪ Jaguars owner Shad Khan got it very wrong with Urban Meyer last year, but he may have gotten it very right with Doug Pederson this year.

The Jaguars improved to 2-1 with an impressive 38-10 win at the Chargers, and Pederson has done a terrific job with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Lawrence is the NFL’s sixth-highest rated passer (103.1), and has completed an impressive 69.4 percent of his passes. Sunday’s win was his first on the road, after nine straight losses to start his career. After a horrible rookie season that wasn’t his fault, Lawrence is now playing the best of all the 2021 rookie quarterbacks, and is looking like a No. 1 pick.

Quick hits

▪ Don’t understand why an injured Justin Herbert was still in the game at the end of the Chargers’ 38-10 loss. Herbert (ribs) clearly wasn’t himself. Coach Brandon Staley needs to be more careful with his prized QB.

▪ The Bucs are a mess on offense right now, mostly because of injuries, but so are the Packers. The Packers didn’t score any points on their final nine drives in Sunday’s win, with seven punts, a fumble, and an interception. Aaron Rodgers is still figuring out which of his receivers he trusts.

▪ The Dolphins’ Butt Punt was a great blooper, and it gave the Bills 2 free points at the end of a close game. But it also may have saved the win for the Dolphins. It turned a tough punt from their own end zone into a free kick from the 20. The Bills would have gotten the ball at midfield with a punt, but instead were pinned back on their 23 by the safety kick.

The safety did change the Bills’ calculus from needing a touchdown to needing just a field goal, but backing them up in their own end was still a much better situation.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ Bucs QB Tom Brady: Not a big deal: Brady throwing for only 271 yards in a loss to the Packers, as the Bucs basically were playing with their JV team because of injuries. Big deal: Since when does Brady allow the play clock to run out on a 2-point conversion attempt?!

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Threw for just 211 yards in an 11-10 loss to the Broncos, and accidentally stepped out of the end zone for a safety on a pass play. Oy.

▪ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Had 17 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 27-23 win at Seattle. The Patriots let him leave in free agency in 2019 for two years and $10 million. That’s one offer Bill Belichick probably wishes he had matched.

▪ Raiders S Duron Harmon: Had his 22nd career interception in the loss to the Titans, and now has at least one interception in all 10 of his NFL seasons.

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: He improved to 1-2 and saved his season with a 24-22 win over the Raiders. Could be 5-2 soon with upcoming games against the Colts, Commanders, Colts, and Texans.

▪ Texans general manager Nick Caserio: The NFL has two winless teams. McDaniels’s Raiders are one. Caserio’s Texans (0-2-1) are the other.

▪ Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham: Despite spending all that money on Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, the Raiders are 24th in points allowed and their 2 sacks are tied for fewest in the NFL.

Stats of the Week

▪ In the last 16 years, NFL teams are 2-106 when being outgained by at least 275 yards. The two wins: Miami in 2020 vs. the Rams (Tagovailoa) and Miami in 2022 vs. the Bills (Tagovailoa).

▪ Ravens QB Lamar Jackson joined Randall Cunningham as the only players in NFL history to throw four TD passes, rush for 100 yards, and rush for a touchdown in the same game. Both did it against the Patriots (Jackson on Sunday, Cunningham in 1990).

▪ Vikings receiver Adam Thielen became the fourth undrafted player since 1967 with 50 career touchdown catches (Antonio Gates, Rod Smith, Wes Welker).

▪ The Cardinals had drives of 16, 17, and 19 plays all end in field goals.

▪ The Lions scored touchdowns in 18 straight quarters (snapped in the fourth quarter Sunday), the NFL’s second-longest streak since 1925 (1942 Packers).

▪ Bears QB Justin Fields has 45 pass attempts this season. Four quarterbacks had more than that Sunday (Joe Flacco, Allen, Kyler Murray, Herbert).

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.