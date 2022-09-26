Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a high ankle sprain, but no timetable set for his recovery

The results of Monday’s exams will determine whether Jones will be out for an extended time and require a possible stint on injured reserve, which would knock him out for at least four games.

The Patriots’ quarterback, injured late in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, had X-rays following the game that came back negative. It’s likely an MRI is on Monday’s schedule.

Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain and will undergo more tests Monday before a course of treatment and timetable for his recovery and return can be established, a league source confirmed.

Ankle sprains have a wide range of severities, and no two injuries are the same, which makes it difficult to judge how quickly a player can bounce back.

For example, running back Ty Montgomery suffered a high ankle sprain against the Raiders in the preseason and there were reports he would miss the season. Instead, the veteran recovered in time to play in the season opener against the Dolphins two weeks later.

Coach Bill Belichick said during his Monday meeting with reporters that there was “nothing definitive” on Jones’s injury and he would not “wildly speculate” until he had more information.

“No update on him,” Belichick said. “We’ll go through the process and see where things are this morning. Nothing definitive at this point.”

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell tackled Jones and landed hard on his left leg. Jones immediately yelled out and grabbed his ankle before hopping off the field and to the locker room.

Asked if he anticipates Jones may have to go on injured reserve, Belichick wouldn’t say. If Jones were to go on IR, he would have to miss at least four games. New England’s next four opponents are Green Bay, Detroit, Cleveland, and Chicago.

“Until we get more information, I’m not going to speculate wildly on what it would or wouldn’t be,” Belichick said.

Should Jones miss time, the Patriots have veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe available at quarterback. Belichick showed no interest in discussing those options, keeping his answers about both players brief. Hoyer would likely get the start for Week 4, if Jones is sidelined.

Asked about what Hoyer brings to the offense, Belichick said, “Brian’s got a lot of experience in the offense.” And asked about Zappe’s progress since getting drafted in the fourth round, Belichick said, “He’s gotten a lot better.”

Jones did not speak to the media after Sunday’s game. He expected to answer questions Monday afternoon.

