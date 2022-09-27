Second to last season of ‘The Crown’ premieres Nov. 9

“The Crown” finally has a return date, after an almost two-year absence. The fifth season of the show will premiere on Nov. 9 on Netflix, with Imelda Staunton now playing Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 this month. Jonathan Pryce will step in as Prince Phillip.

The new episodes will be set in the 1990s, during the tenure of John Major (Jonny Lee Miller) as the prime minister. They will focus on the collapsing marriage between Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), who were separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, a year before she died in a car crash. Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles.