Here's what to know about preparing for bad weather in New England

None of us can control the weather, but we can take a few steps to prepare for the worst of it. Let’s hope we all get through this year’s stormy season relatively unscathed. The last hurricane to hit Massachusetts —Bob — was in 1991.

As Ian takes aim at Florida’s west coast, we are reminded that hurricane season still has more than a month to go.

For the next few months, New Englanders face the greatest risk of dangerous and damaging weather.

Now is the time to prepare for the kind of storms we hope we never experience, according to the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which has plenty of important storm-related information on its website.

Advertisement

Here are some things to know:

Q. How bad can I expect the weather to be?

A. This month is the peak season for hurricanes and tropical storms. Three of the four hurricanes that have hit New England since the 1950s came in September (the other was in August). And October is the beginning of the season for nor’easters, which can be just as dangerous as hurricanes, with heavy winds and driving rain. Then, of course, there are blizzards to possibly contend with. Usually, by April, we get a reprieve. But not always. The April Fool’s Day blizzard of 1997 dumped a little more than two feet of snow on Boston.

Q. What’s the biggest threat of a winter storm?

A. Storm surge and large waves produced by coastal storms pose the greatest threat to life and property along the coast, according to the National Weather Service. Storm surge is the sometimes-massive rise of water generated by a storm’s winds. And storm surge on top of an astronomically high tide can be absolutely devastating. “The destructive power of storm surge and large battering waves can result in loss of life, buildings destroyed, beach and dune erosion and road and bridge damage along the coast,” the National Weather Service says. Inland, torrential rains and high winds can cause flash flooding and pull down power lines and trees and tear up roofs.

Advertisement

Q. What should I do to prepare?

A. Let’s start with the coastal evacuation zone. The state has drawn a line along the coast showing what low-lying areas are most in danger of being flooded during the worst storms. If your home is in that zone you should know it now.

Go online and check out the color-coded interactive map. It’s very detailed. You can find the house you live in on it. I discovered that the evacuation line cuts right through my neighborhood, which is next to an ocean bay. In fact, my next-door neighbor’s house is in the evacuation zone, but not mine. Not that it’s any comfort to me. I’m close enough to be on high alert, even though I’ve never been flooded in my many years by the bay. My attitude always is: this could be the year.

Q. Are evacuations mandatory?

A. The governor can enforce an evacuation order under a declared state of emergency. But it’s more likely that you will be advised — even urged in the strongest of terms — by public safety officials to leave. Or you may decide on your own to evacuate in anticipation of a storm. Some people, nevertheless, may insist on riding out the storm at home. If you do stay, think about what’s the safest place in your house. If it’s high winds you are most concerned about, the basement may be most secure. Don’t go upstairs and stay away from windows.

Advertisement

Mary Tierney walking on Lighthouse Beach as an incoming storm approached Chatham, MA on September 06, 2019. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Q. How will I know when to evacuate?

A. Stay tuned to the news media. You may also be able to get direct communications from the office of emergency management in your city or town. Now is a good time to check it out. I went online and signed up for text alerts in my city. I also downloaded a free app on my phone to get emergency notifications.

And it’s a good idea, year round, to follow the social media accounts of police, fire, and emergency management in your city or town, plus the state Emergency Management Agency.

Q. What are “wireless emergency alerts”?

A. The wireless emergency alerts program enables mobile phones to receive alerts for severe weather emergencies and other alerts.

They are delivered on technology that overrides wireless network congestion and allows information to target phones by location. You do not need to subscribe to any service to receive alerts. The alerts are sent to all WEA-enabled devices in the targeted region. On my phone, I went to settings, then to notifications, and then clicked on the “emergency alerts” button. Contact your mobile carrier for more information, if necessary.

Q. What’s the difference between a weather watch and a warning?

Advertisement

A. The National Weather Service issues a watch when weather conditions are favorable for dangerous weather. A warning comes when severe weather is already occurring or is likely to occur.

Q. What 2-1-1?

A. It’s the state’s information call center. Call 2-1-1 for information about the location of open shelters, transportation, or other restrictions due to a declared state of emergency, disaster assistance information, or other services you or your family may need. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Q. What should I do if I am in an evacuation zone?

A. Make a plan on how to exit your home, where to go, how to get there, and how to communicate with your family. Your plan should address any specific medical support needs. And think about your pets.

Note: If extreme weather is forecast make sure you have an adequate amount of gas in your car.

Q. What about an emergency kit?

A. It’s good to have one packed with bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlight, batteries, extra phone charger, first aid kit, and battery-powered radio.





Q. What if we lose power?

A. One of the most serious implications of losing power is your inability to charge your mobile phone, which is crucial for communicating in an emergency. You can charge it in your automobile with the engine running, if you can get to it and you haven’t run out of gas.

Other options for keeping your phone charged include getting an external battery pack (and remembering to charge it) and plugging your phone into your laptop to squeeze out the last remaining juice from it.

Advertisement

And here are some ideas on conserving power on your phone: put it on airplane mode, lower your screen’s brightness, and turn off apps that run in the background.

Q. Will I be able to heat my home with natural gas or oil without electrical power?

A. For the vast majority of homeowners who use natural gas or oil for heat, a loss of electrical power means a loss of heat. Your furnace won’t work. But most fireplace inserts that use natural gas or propane will operate without electricity.

Q. Is it a good idea to have a gas generator?

A. A gas generator can restore electricity in minutes. But they can be expensive and loud to operate. And, most importantly, they present a danger of poisoning caused by carbon monoxide released in the engine exhaust. Never use a generator, or other gas-burning device, inside a home, garage, basement, or any partially enclosed area, according to the Red Cross. And keep generators away from doors, windows, and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Generators should be at least 20 feet from your house when in use.

Q. How do I prepare my house to withstand a big storm?

A. Close and lock all your windows; bring all porch and yard furniture inside; and store valuables in waterproof containers. Tree branches should be trimmed to at least 10 feet away from your house. And think about the roof. If you have noticed broken or damaged shingles, it’s probably at risk for significant damage in a high-wind storm.

Q. Anything else?

A. Check your homeowners insurance policy. Many policies have two kinds of deductibles, one for wind damage, and one for damage due to “other perils.” The deductible for wind is usually the higher one, because of its destructive potential.

And remember this: Your homeowners insurance policy does not cover flood damage. You must buy it as a separate policy. If you can’t get it from a private insurer, there’s a program run by the federal government.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.