Rose Staram has become a go-to events production person for Democratic campaigns

Staram, who co-owns events management firm Rosemark Production with Greg Hale , actually had two gigs in the same night earlier this month: She worked attorney general candidate Andrea Campbell ’s victory party, celebrating a win in the Democratic primary, as well as the celebration for the woman Campbell hopes to succeed, Maura Healey . It’s a good thing that Healey’s party for securing her party’s nod for the governor’s race was at the IBEW Local 103 hall in Dorchester, a short drive away from Campbell’s event at the ReelHouse Marina Bay restaurant in Quincy. Staram said her sister and brother pitched in while she drove back and forth between the two events.

Rose Staram got her start in politics as a volunteer, like so many others, but now she’s getting paid for her services. And at this time of the year, with the election season in full swing, it can be tough to keep up.

Advertisement

Staram also wrapped up work for the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting in New York last week. And she is about to finish a contract with the city of Boston for a series of events such as movie nights and outdoor exercise classes from mid-July to mid-October, dubbed “Boston Together Again,” aimed at drawing more people to the Back Bay and downtown. (The next big event: a roller skating party to be held on Friday and Saturday on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, across from the Boston Harbor Hotel.) Series sponsors include TD Bank and Boston Properties.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Rose Staram, pictured here, worked attorney general candidate Andrea Campbell’s victory party, celebrating a win in the Democratic primary. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Staram first got sucked into politics more than 15 years ago while volunteering for Deval Patrick’s gubernatorial campaign in Roslindale.

“He came around the corner and had a team with him,” Staram said. “They looked cool. I said, ‘I want to be that cool’ . . . I just loved all the pomp and circumstance.”

Advertisement

Staram has since seen plenty of that. For example, she managed production for two days of events related to President Biden’s inaugural celebration in 2021.

Rosemark shares an office in Dorchester with her family’s tax preparation service, where she also works. But Staram’s not sure how many tax seasons she has in her now that Rosemark, which she and Hale launched in 2019, is taking off.

“The beauty is now, what I love is actually paying me,” Staram said. “It’s fair to say, I think tax season is on the way out.”

A partnership around shipping

Theodore Papageorgiou and Myrto Kalouptsidi just got back from Milan, Italy. But this was not a typical family trip to Europe. Papageorgiou, an economics professor at Boston College, and Kalouptsidi, an economics professor at Harvard University, were in Milan in late August to accept the Frisch Medal, a top global prize for economics research, alongside their research partner, Giulia Brancaccio of New York University. Papageorgiou and Kalouptsidi were the first husband and wife to receive the prestigious medal, given out every two years to the best paper published in the Econometric Society’s journal, Econometrica, according to Boston College.

Their paper focused on international trade, and they constructed a model that showcases the volatility of shipping costs, after examining years of ship-tracking data and contracts. In particular, the expense of ships having to cross the ocean empty can drive up overall costs.

They actually work in different fields of economics study — he specializes in labor economics, while she focuses on industrial organization. They were able to marry those two specialties for this project. It’s their first together, but they’re already pursuing a follow-up effort. They started working with Brancaccio in 2015, long before the vagaries of international trade became huge news during the COVID-19 pandemic. But their decision proved to be prescient.

Advertisement

Joyce Linehan, then the chief of policy for Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, pictured as she chatted with an attendee before the start of a Clinton for president rally held at Fanueil Hall on Sept. 21, 2016. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A new act for Joyce Linehan

Joyce Linehan left City Hall in March 2021, just as her boss, then-mayor Martin J. Walsh, was exiting. Walsh, of course, headed to Washington, to be labor secretary in President Biden’s Cabinet.

But Linehan, who was Walsh’s chief of policy, wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do next, especially following the stresses of helping manage city government amidst a pandemic.

A year-and-a-half later, the pieces are falling into place. Linehan recently started a new part-time gig at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, as assistant to the president for special projects. She’ll mainly help president Mary Grant prepare for the yearlong celebrations surrounding the college’s 150th anniversary in 2023. (Linehan has also been busy with consulting gigs and nonprofit work.)

The new job merges two sectors of the economy Linehan is passionate about: arts and higher ed. She’s started talking to staffers, students, and teachers about how best to commemorate this milestone for the school, the only publicly funded art college in the United States. On top of her list of priorities: further integrating the college with the Mission Hill neighborhood, the nearby institutions in the Longwood Medical Area, and the city’s public school system.

Advertisement

“President Grant has made it clear that she wants to really strengthen the ties between MassArt and the community in which it exists,” Linehan said.

A friend to business on Beacon Hill?

Many executives worry about what Attorney General Maura Healey will mean for the business community if she wins the corner office at the State House.

Not JD Chesloff.

The president of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable hosted the Democratic nominee for governor at his employer group’s annual meeting at the new Verizon tower next to the TD Garden last week. Among the items Healey discussed: her campaign’s newly announced plan to accelerate housing construction in the state. Chesloff left that meeting feeling hopeful about the presumed front-runner to succeed Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican and former health insurance executive.

“She was very open to collaboration with the business community,” Chesloff said. “The biggest takeaway for me was the shared understanding of the state’s competitiveness and what it would take to address it, particularly around housing and the workforce.”

Signage outside Applied Materials headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Buy some pants. Apply for a job.

One of the hottest new tenants at the Northshore Mall in Peabody moved in next to the Sephora cosmetics store: a recruiting office for semiconductor company Applied Materials.

Yes, the Silicon Valley tech giant has hit the mall. Credit goes to the management at Applied’s Gloucester factory, still known around Cape Ann by many people by its former name, Varian Semiconductor. (Applied bought the business in 2011.)

Advertisement

Randy Fontaine, director of operations at the Gloucester plant, said he was getting desperate to keep up with staffing at his 2,000-person facility, amid surging demand for his factory’s ion implanters, which are integral to chipmaking.

At the suggestion of a colleague, Fontaine went to the Simon Property Group-owned mall about six months ago and was blown away by how busy it was. About four months ago, he opened a recruiting center in an empty storefront, last occupied by a clothing boutique, and staffed it with reps from three of his company’s staffing agencies. The lease originally was to end in December, but Fontaine got confirmation on Monday from a Simon representative that Applied has a six-month extension through June.

“I was really surprised by how many people come in and talk to the recruiters on a daily basis,” Fontaine said. “I had a lot of people on my side that were doubters. I was a little skeptical but I was willing to try anything . . . Honestly, it’s the best way to get in front of a lot of people on a daily basis.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.