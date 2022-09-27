Tech Power Players 2023 nomination form

In the spring of 2022, The Boston Globe debuted its first annual Tech Power Players ranking, a list of 50 top people influencing the technology industry in Massachusetts.



Looking ahead to 2023, we want to hear from our audience and business partners — who do you think should make it on the list next year?



The list is meant to convey the honorees’ impact on technology and business, with an emphasis on recent results, but also taking into account career achievements. It highlights leaders who are active in the Massachusetts tech community and are engaged with local issues. Ultimately, this list will be ranked by the Globe’s business journalists and an external advisory committee, but we welcome nominations from our entire community.



Have ideas? Tell us by filling out the form below.