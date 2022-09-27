Tech Power Players 2023 nomination form

2023 Tech Power Players Nomination Form We've detected that Javascript is not enabled. It is required for an optimal survey taking experience. Please check your browser's settings and make sure Javascript is turned on. Learn how to enable Javascript. Skip survey header 2023 Tech Power Players Nomination Form In the spring of 2022, The Boston Globe debuted its first annual Tech Power Players ranking, a list of 50 top people influencing the technology industry in Massachusetts. Looking ahead to 2023, we want to hear from our audience and business partners — who do you think should make it on the list next year? The list is meant to convey the honorees’ impact on technology and business, with an emphasis on recent results, but also taking into account career achievements. It highlights leaders who are active in the Massachusetts tech community and are engaged with local issues. Ultimately, this list will be ranked by the Globe’s business journalists and an external advisory committee, but we welcome nominations from our entire community. Have ideas? Tell us by filling out the form below. 1. Tell us about the person you are nominating: *This question is required. First Name *This question is required. Last Name *This question is required. Title *This question is required. Company Name *This question is required. Office location (must be in Massachusetts) *This question is required. Company HQ (can be anywhere) *This question is required. Tell us why you think your nominee is one of Massachusetts’ top tech power players *This question is required. 2. Tell us about yourself *This question is required. Your First Name Your Last Name Email Address 3. Do you work in tech? If so what is your role/title? 0%