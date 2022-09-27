The Boston Veg Food Fest returns this weekend with even more vendors

The 27th annual Boston Veg Food Fest returns to the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. As always, the Boston Vegetarian Society organizes the weekend-long event, which every year features a marketplace with a growing number of vendors, reflecting the explosion of plant-based food and lifestyle products. There will be an array of foods available to sample and buy, and this time there will be outdoor tables for eating. A lineup of notable speakers in the plant-based food industry will take the stage on Saturday — entrepreneurs, researchers, academics, and health professionals. The day starts with Harvard Business School professor Max Bazerman moderating a discussion with four panelists who have started plant-based food businesses and tech companies. Later in the day, there are presentations on nutrition and animal advocacy. “It’s a chance to see up close and personal people we only read about. It was a real coup to get these people together,” says the Vegetarian Society’s president, Evelyn Kimber, who created the organization with a group of volunteers in the 1980s to promote vegetarianism. Currently, they work to educate people about plant-based eating to benefit animals and the environment, and the festival is their signature event. Participants can also take two vegan cooking classes inspired by Haitian cuisine and Egyptian dishes. “It’s a great event for people curious about the health benefits or just want to walk a little lighter on the earth,” Kimber says. The festival runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. 1350 Tremont St., Boston. For the schedule of speakers and more information, go to bostonveg.org.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND