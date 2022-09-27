John Cena sets world record after granting 650 Make-A-Wish wishes

West Newbury native and 16-time WWE world champion John Cena has a new accolade to add to his list of achievements: The actor now holds the Guinness World Record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with 650 wishes.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that fulfills wishes for critically ill children between the ages of 2½ and 18. Children who participate in the Make-A-Wish program can choose their wish from a variety of options, one of which is meeting a celebrity.

Cena, who is known for his role in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is the foundation’s most-requested celebrity, according to a release on the Guinness World Records website.