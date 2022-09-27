John Cena sets world record after granting 650 Make-A-Wish wishes

West Newbury native and 16-time WWE world champion John Cena has a new accolade to add to his list of achievements: The actor now holds the Guinness World Record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with 650 wishes.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that fulfills wishes for critically ill children between the ages of 2½ and 18. Children who participate in the Make-A-Wish program can choose their wish from a variety of options, one of which is meeting a celebrity.
Cena, who is known for his role in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is the foundation’s most-requested celebrity, according to a release on the Guinness World Records website.
Cena, 45, began participating in the program in 2002 and granted the foundation’s 1,000th wish in 2012, the release said. While celebrities like Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Samuel L. Jackson have also participated in the Make-A-Wish program, no one else has fulfilled more than 200 wishes, according to the release.
“If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing,” Cena told Reuters.
In addition to spending time with Cena, children who meet him are able to pose for a photo and venture inside his wrestling ring.
“If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part,” he said.
Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.