Lord Hobo to open new location in Somerville

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated September 27, 2022, 51 minutes ago
Lord Hobo's patio space in the Seaport.Handout

Lord Hobo is slowly expanding in Greater Boston, and soon, the local brewer will open a fourth location, this one in Somerville.

The signs tell the story.

Over the weekend, a large Lord Hobo decal and logo was erected on the display windows of the former ONCE lounge in Somerville, a one-time music venue in Union Square.

A spokesperson for the brewer confirmed the Somerville location was in the works, but did not disclose further details.

Lord Hobo also has breweries in Woburn, Cambridge, and in the Seaport.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

